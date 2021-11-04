How To Watch 'An Audience With Adele' In The UK

All the details on An Audience With Adele. Picture: Getty/Adele/Instagram

Read on to find out all the information on Adele's upcoming ITV special where she will be performing her newest material!

On Wednesday, Adele announced a television special based in the UK to celebrate the upcoming release of her fourth studio album, '30'.

An Audience With Adele will see the 'Easy On Me' songstress perform new tracks from the hotly-anticipated record, that is set for release just two days before the event.

Here's everything you need to know about the event from time, to where it's happening and how you can tune in!

Adele will perform live at London Palladium. Picture: Adele/Instagram

When will Adele's TV special air?

An Audience With Adele is going out on November 21st.

How can I watch An Audience With Adele?

ITV announced the special TV event which will be available to watch on their channel and its on-demand service, the ITV Hub.

The time of the event has not yet been confirmed.

Adele will be singing up a storm on November 21st. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Where is it being filmed?

The event is being held at the London Palladium in the West End.

According to ITV, the show will feature an audience made up of Adele's "own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more."

