How To Correctly Pronounce Khloé Kardashian’s Name As It's Revealed We've Been Saying It Wrong For Years

Khloe Kardashian's fans have been discussing how they've been pronouncing her name this whole time. Picture: Instagram/PA

Andy Cohen has revealed that we’ve all been mispronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s name for years and fans’ minds are blown!

Just when we think we can’t learn any more about the Kardashians, we stand corrected, with the most recent revelation being that we’ve been saying Khloé Kardashian’s name wrong since pretty much forever!

The king of reality TV, host Andy Cohen, sat down with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show and absolutely blew our minds at the fact we’ve had twenty seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and still mispronounced her name.

Explaining that it’s actually pronounced ‘Khlo-ay’, Andy said: “So, I went and interviewed the Kardashians at Khloé’s house…

"I walked in and I go, ‘Khlo-ay,’ and the other women go, ‘Excuse me?’ And Kris [Jenner] said, ‘Yeah, that’s actually how it’s really pronounced’.”

Andy Cohen revealed the real way to pronounce Khloe Kardashian's name. Picture: Instagram

Andy continued: “There’s a little [accent] on top of the name. Why am I the only one who got that? I got the memo! Ask her.”

Jimmy seemed as confused as all of us, tbh, and we don’t blame him considering we’ve never heard the reality star’s famous sisters or friends say her name as ‘Khlo-ay’.

But if momager Kris Jenner agrees, then let’s face it, what do we know?!

Taking to Twitter to discuss how they pronounced Khloe’s name, one fan penned: “On the KUWTK they show the dad saying khloee not khlo-ay soooo idk about this. [sic].”

Fans shared their thoughts on the Khloe Kardashian's name pronunciation on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Pointing out the placement of the accent in Khloe’s name, a third fan tweeted: “Anyone who knows how “é” is suppose to be pronounced knows this.”

Others commented on the YouTube video of Andy and Jimmy discussing Khloe's name, with one writing: "My daughters name is Chloé and it is pronounced KLO-AY! I’ve always pronounced Khloé Kardashians name that way and people told me I was wrong!!! They are wrong! Lol [sic]."

As the final season of KUWTK has begun, we’re definitely going to listen out for how she pronounces her name in upcoming episodes because we’re actually shook rn.

