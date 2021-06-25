Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford Just Gave After We Fell Fans A Mini Meltdown

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford have made After fans' day. Picture: PA

By Capital FM

After We Fell fans have been sent into a frenzy over a brand new photo of co-stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford hanging out after they wrapped production on their upcoming movie After We Fell, earlier this year.

So, it goes without saying that their latest meet-up had fans in their feels!

The After movie’s official Twitter account shared a new and never-before-seen snap of the co-stars, who play on-screen lovers Hardin Scott and Tessa Young, and it’s just what we needed!

The pair posed super smiley as they were stood side-by-side in the new snap.

After We Fell fans were treated to a new picture of Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford. Picture: After Movie/Twitter

The caption read: “Is it getting hot in here in the Voltage office,” which sparked a lot of reaction from fans.

Some were eager to know if the new picture was a hint about whether they should be expecting a new photoshoot of the on-screen couple.

“Tell us we're getting the photoshoot without telling we're getting one..NOW YOU'RE TALKING, TURN IT UP," wrote one fan.

“DROP THE PHOTOSHOOT,” demanded another.

After fans are keen to see a Hessa photoshoot. Picture: PA

After We Fell producer cleared up why the co-stars were pictured together recently. Picture: Instagram

However, we may have the answer to all of our questions as producer Jennifer Gibgot, who’s working on the third and fourth movie instalments, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, gave fans the low-down.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed the picture was taken after the co-stars had just finished watching the screening of their new movie.

“When they’ve just come out of screening the movies and they are happy because how good they are in them,” she said.

Does that mean we're closer to the release date now?!

