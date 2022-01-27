Too Hot To Handle's Harry Johnson Looks Just Like Harry Styles In One Small Moment From The Show

Harry Styles lookalike Harry Johnson's side profile looks more like the pop star. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has a lookalike in the form of Harry Johnson from Too Hot to Handle series 3.

When Harry Johnson joined Too Hot to Handle series 3 he told his co-stars he often gets told he looks like Harry Styles.

While fans on Twitter were divided over his fun fact, a TikTok video is gaining plenty of attention after one Netflix viewer noticed Harry looks just like pop star Harry in one particular clip from the new season.

In the video, the fan captured a scene of Harry in bed with girlfriend Beaux Raymond, writing over the top of it: “Do you guys see that side profile too or is it just me?”

Harry Johnson is still dating Beaux Raymond. Picture: Harry Johnson/Instagram

Harry Johnson looks more like Harry Styles in his side profile. Picture: Netflix

“Omg it’s the mouth and nose, I paused and it’s literally him,” one person commented.

“Right here he does look a lot like him,” replied another fan.

“His side profile is giving Harry Styles,” a third wrote.

Harry and Beaux became a firm favourite Too Hot to Handle couple after starting off the show as friends.

Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond were a firm favourite couple on Too Hot to Handle series 3. Picture: Netflix

It’s thought they’re still together after filming the show, after appearing in multiple social media posts together.

The fact he looks like ‘Watermelon Sugar’ icon Harry was among the first things he told his cast mates.

