Harry Styles Wore A One Direction Hat On Stage And We're Freaking Out

6 June 2023, 13:55

Harry Styles had a One Direction moment
Harry Styles had a One Direction moment. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Harry Styles gave fans at his most recent Love On Tour show a special One Direction moment mid-concert.

Fans at Harry Styles' Amsterdam gig got more than they bargained for when the musician paid homage to his One Direction roots whilst on stage.

We all know by now that the 'Satellite' singer pays special attention to crowd signs and the gifts they bring along to his shows, and on June 5 (Monday) a 1D-themed gift caught his eye.

Niall Horan Shares Update On One Direction’s Group Chat After ‘Mini-Reunion’

Harry picked up a hat from the side of the stage and promptly put it on whilst strutting across the stage, the crowd erupted into screams when they read its lettering...

The cap had the phrase, "Listening to One Direction is sexy,' stitched into the front of it – no wonder why fans went wild!

Harry Styles says “never say never” to One Direction reunion

Harry Styles had a 1D moment during his concert
Harry Styles had a 1D moment during his concert. Picture: Getty

Fans instantly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the nostalgic moment, one shared a clip and wrote: "Harry wearing THE hat!"

The pop star first put the cap to the side after it was thrown on the stage but he couldn't resist trying it on later on in the show.

The 1D-themed wardrobe addition comes after Harry sent the internet into meltdown when he 'accidentally' shared a picture of himself wearing a One Direction t-shirt online.

A fan referenced the famous moment, they wrote: "HARRY I AM WAITING FOR ANOTHER STORY LEAK WITH THIS HAT ON."

The iconic boy band have been making waves recently after Niall Horan mentioned that they had recently created a group chat!

"He totally sent a picture of the hat to the gc [group chat] with the boys," wrote another fan.

