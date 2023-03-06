Harry Styles Sends Internet Into Meltdown After Posting Then Deleting Picture Wearing One Direction T-Shirt

Harry Styles just sent fans into a frenzy after briefly sharing a tribute to One Direction.

One Direction fans have so many questions for Harry Styles right now!

The ‘As It Was’ singer officially broke the internet on Sunday night after sharing a selfie of him wearing a 1D t-shirt before quickly deleting it.

As always, Directioners are the quickest fanbase around so a screenshot of the frame-worthy photo quickly made the rounds online, and Harry was trending on Twitter almost instantly.

In the photo, Harry can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a home gym as he sported a t-shirt that featured the faces of his former bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and of course himself.

The t-shirt is believed to have been from the band’s ‘Up All Night’ tour that took place in 2012 - four years before the band’s hiatus.

Fans have since been left with so many questions about the snap, with many wondering if it was Harry simply teasing us or if he had meant to post it on his Close Friends story instead.

Taking to Twitter to join in on the meltdown, one fan wrote: “OH MY GOD STOP IT RIGHT NOW. HARRY STYLES IS WEARING A ONE DIRECTION SHIRT. I’M NOT OKAY RIGHT NOW. MY ONE DIRECTION HEART RIGHT NOW. SCREAMING, CRYING AND THROWING UP.”

Another excited fan tweeted: “WAKING UP ??? TO HARRY STYLES ?? WEARING A ONE DIRECTION SHIRT ?? IN 2023 ???????”

OH MY GOD STOP IT RIGHT NOW. HARRY STYLES IS WEARING A ONE DIRECTION SHIRT. I’M NOT OKAY RIGHT NOW. MY ONE DIRECTION HEART RIGHT NOW. SCREAMING, CRYING & THROWING UP pic.twitter.com/QjO9adjfEw — Rebecca 🦋|SEEING ED SHEERAN (@ITSMEBECCALAUDI) March 6, 2023

WAKING UP ??? TO HARRY STYLES ?? WEARING A ONE DIRECTION SHIRT ?? IN 2023 ??????? pic.twitter.com/zJCAAxnzdn — ash || A❥TV (@sunfflouwerry) March 6, 2023

harry owns and wears old one direction merch in his daily life and takes mirror selfies to show his pals and i’m not okay at all pic.twitter.com/vYbWQzNV0N — miss honey 🌈 (@spinning_again) March 6, 2023

A third chimed in: “Harry owns and wears old one direction merch in his daily life and takes mirror selfies to show his pals and i’m not okay at all.”

This comes just a few weeks after Harry gave his former 1D bandmates a rare and special shoutout after scooping the Brit Award for Artist of the Year.

“I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either,” said Harry at the time, and we’re honestly still not over it!

