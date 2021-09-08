Here's Why Fans Think Harry Styles' Outfit Is Inspired By Miranda Sings

Harry Styles drew inspiration from an unlikely place with his latest outfit. Picture: Twitter

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is well known for donning iconic outfits on the stage but fans can't stop comparing him to a very unlikely web star...

Harry Styles is finally back on the road with the eagerly-awaited 'Love On Tour' that kicked off earlier this week!

Fans have grown accustomed to the ex-One Direction member wearing dazzling pieces on the stage but his latest ensemble had everyone talking...

All Of Harry Styles' Cutest Onstage Moments From 'Love On Tour' So Far

Here's why fans are comparing Harry Styles to Miranda Sings.

Harry Styles has returned to his touring lifestyle. Picture: Getty

In an unlikely twist of events, it looks like the 'Golden' singer's latest fashion inspiration comes from Colleen Ballinger's online persona, Miranda Sings.

To those unfamiliar with the internet star, Miranda Sings is a fictional YouTube personality created by Colleen, who is also a well-known comedian, actress and singer.

The 'Miranda' character exclusively wore red trousers, suspenders and a blue striped button-down in spoof videos online – very similar to Harry's get up during his latest concert.

Stylers couldn't help but make the hilarious comparison on the internet, with one Twitter user writing: "Harry was definitely a Miranda sings fan."

Another fan tweeted: "Harry Styles dressed as Miranda Sings just makes me love him more."

'Miranda Sings' was even trending because of outfit choice – the power of Harry!

harry styles? i only know miranda sings pic.twitter.com/j8n7hRFMOv — hava ☻ (@tpwkhava) September 8, 2021

cant believe miranda sings is on tour while she’s pregnant! pic.twitter.com/rEi4JdL1Lo — soph (@medicinelt1991) September 8, 2021

The Don't Worry Darling actor's stylist, Harry Lambert, posted a snap of the outfit he had designed for the second night of the tour.

The Miranda Sings Twitter account even replied to the stylist's post as well as reply to fans comments on the striking similarities.

She responded to one photo from the show with "Omg I love this photo of me".

ok harry is giving very much miranda sings vibes and lil tiny fetus louis vibes and i’m kinda here for it pic.twitter.com/nhOxmvi1CQ — grace ♡’s louis (@tpwkxlouxharry) September 8, 2021

Some even likened the ensemble to a Louis Tomlinson touring outfit circa 2010s!

Harry's slew of concerts only kicked off at the beginning of September, with many more months left of the 'Lights Up' musician's shows we're likely to be treated to many more looks!

Get ready for more fashion moments on the Love On Tour stage...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital