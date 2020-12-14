Harry Styles’ Middle Name Revealed

14 December 2020, 15:31

What is Harry Styles' middle name?
What is Harry Styles' middle name? Picture: PA images

What is Harry Styles’ middle name? Let’s take a look at the One Direction star’s middle name…

Harry Styles is one of the most famous names in the world. Period.

The One Direction singer, who was recently impersonated by Timothee Chalamet, has fans all over the globe who know every detail about him from where he grew up to his net worth.

Why Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Just Went Viral Again

Harry Styles' middle name revealed.
Harry Styles' middle name revealed. Picture: PA images

But what is his middle name? Let’s take a look…

What is Harry Styles’ middle name?

Harry’s middle name is Edward.

Is Harry Styles’ real name Harold?

Nope! His real name is Harry.

However, fans do affectionately refer to him as Harold, Haz, Hazza and H.

What is Harry Styles’ mum called?

Harry’s mum is Anne Twist.

What is Harry Styles’ dad called?

Harry’s dad is Desmond Styles.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

Harry Styles fell in love with acting during Dunkirk

Harry Styles’ Role In Dunkirk That Kickstarted His Passion For Acting

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir in bid for Christmas number 1

Justin Bieber Teams Up With NHS Choir For 'Holy' Rendition In Christmas Number One Race

Fans are asking 'is Taylor Swift married?'

Is Taylor Swift Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So

Harry Styles has established himself as a true fashion icon

Harry Styles’ Worst Outfits Don't Exist – A Ranking Of His Top 10 Looks

Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' album is ICONIC.

Harry Styles Celebrates ‘Fine Line’ One-Year Anniversary With Special Message To Fans

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is