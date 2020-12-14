Harry Styles’ Middle Name Revealed

What is Harry Styles' middle name?

What is Harry Styles' middle name?

Harry Styles is one of the most famous names in the world. Period.

The One Direction singer, who was recently impersonated by Timothee Chalamet, has fans all over the globe who know every detail about him from where he grew up to his net worth.

Harry Styles' middle name revealed.

But what is his middle name? Let’s take a look…

What is Harry Styles’ middle name?

Harry’s middle name is Edward.

Is Harry Styles’ real name Harold?

Nope! His real name is Harry.

However, fans do affectionately refer to him as Harold, Haz, Hazza and H.

What is Harry Styles’ mum called?

Harry’s mum is Anne Twist.

What is Harry Styles’ dad called?

Harry’s dad is Desmond Styles.

