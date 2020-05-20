Where Does Harry Styles Live And Where Did He Grow Up?

20 May 2020, 15:16

Where does Harry Styles live?
Where does Harry Styles live? Picture: PA images

Where does Harry Styles live and where did he grow up?

Harry Styles has travelled the world both as a solo artist and as part of One Direction, but where does he live now and where did he grow up?

Let's take a look...

Harry Styles Is Literally The Politest Pop Star Ever Whilst Meeting A Fan In Miami

Where does Harry Styles live?

Harry splits his time between the States and the UK.

He is currently isolating in LA, despite owning three homes in Hampstead, North London.

In February 2020, he bought his third house on the road where he already owned two other houses.

The first two properties cost him £12million and the third was £4.2million.

According to reports, he’s planning to make the houses into one huge home which will be his UK base.

Last year, Harry revealed in an interview with GQ that he stores his clothes in a cryogenic vault which is guarded by 24-hour security! So it's no wonder he needs so much space.

He said: “It's basically like a giant refrigerator – a frozen vault – somewhere in London where I am not going to disclose.

“But the clothes all have 24 hours surveillance, which you can look at via an iPad, specifically done for his outfits, and they have all been cryogenically frozen in time to preserve them.

“That's also what is more surreal for me. After his first solo tour that I produced 14-15 looks for – he wore about six or seven – I was wondering where the others were and he was like, 'Don't worry, they are all under surveillance.' I was like, 'Oh, that's chic'.”

We wonder what other weird and wonderful things he has hidden away on his properties!

Where did Harry Styles grow up?

Harry was born in Redditch in Worcestershire but moved to Holmes Chapel with both of his parents and his older sister Gemma when he was a little boy.

He attended Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and had a part-time job at a local bakery, named W. Mandeville Bakery, when he was 16.

