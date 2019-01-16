Harry Styles Net Worth: Is He The Wealthiest One Direction Star?

Here's how much Harry Styles is worth. . Picture: Getty

From One Direction to solo artist and actor, here’s how Harry Styles makes his cash.

Harry Styles rose to stardom as a member of boy band One Direction, but since the split, the 24-year-old has forged his own successful solo career.

In 2017, Harry released a highly anticipated self-titled debut album featuring hit single 'Sign Of The Times'. His new sound led him to sell nearly one million tickets on his solo tour.

So, what is Harry Styles worth?

After parting ways with 1D boys Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, Harry signed a solo deal with Colombia Records in 2016. According to the Sunday Times Rich List, his net worth sits at a whopping £50 million.

How much did he earn from One Direction?

According to Forbes, in 2015, collectively the members were the highest-paid name in entertainment under 30 years old after banking $130 million that year.

Is he the wealthiest?

Well, yes.

Once again, Styles was named one of the richest celebrities under 30 in 2018 surpassing each ex-bandmate and listed with the likes of fellow musicians Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, and Adele.

Like most celebrities, Styles owns multiple homes with flashy interior in New York, LA, and of course London.

The singer also made his film debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film Dunkirk. According to a tabloid source, he will be pursuing a career in the movies rather than music.

Harry is currently in the process of closing his Erskine Touring Company this year, while the band are still on a hiatus from January 2016.

Also, did we mention he models too? Most recently he's landed a second Gucci campaign for the 2019 Cruise Men’s Tailoring collection.

