All The Times Harry Styles Was Our Favourite Star On Instagram

Harry Styles was an Instagram icon. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has come a long way since his regular posts on Instagram and here’s a reminder of the best content he's given us over the years!

Harry Styles has dominated the world of music from his One Direction days to his solo career and has now even cracked into movies with the likes of Don't Worry, Darling and My Policeman.

But aside from being an international pop star and Oscar-worthy actor, he has another huge skill to add to his life CV - Instagram.

Although he’s not been active on social media these past few years, we don’t want to ever forget the time he was our fave star on Instagram.

All the real ones will know it was quite the experience to follow Harry on the ‘gram back in the day, for a number of reasons.

Harry Styles had the most iconic Instagram captions back in the day. Picture: PA

For one, he used to add ‘stagram/gram’ at the end of everything and honestly, what a time to be alive that was.

He literally turned every word and name into an Instagram caption, and at this point, we really wish he’d bring it back.

A fan even rounded up a thread of all the best Haz’stagram captions and we definitely recommend going through it!

You’re welcome.

Harry Styles' fans have reminisced about the days he was active on social media. Picture: Getty

pt 2 bc it was iconic pic.twitter.com/3MSNomRjzN — . (@STYLESARCHlVE) May 25, 2021

