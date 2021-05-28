All The Times Harry Styles Was Our Favourite Star On Instagram

28 May 2021, 14:07

Harry Styles was an Instagram icon
Harry Styles was an Instagram icon. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has come a long way since his regular posts on Instagram and here’s a reminder of the best content he's given us over the years!

Harry Styles has dominated the world of music from his One Direction days to his solo career and has now even cracked into movies with the likes of Don't Worry, Darling and My Policeman.

But aside from being an international pop star and Oscar-worthy actor, he has another huge skill to add to his life CV - Instagram.

Did One Direction Inspire Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’?

Although he’s not been active on social media these past few years, we don’t want to ever forget the time he was our fave star on Instagram.

All the real ones will know it was quite the experience to follow Harry on the ‘gram back in the day, for a number of reasons.

Harry Styles had the most iconic Instagram captions back in the day
Harry Styles had the most iconic Instagram captions back in the day. Picture: PA

For one, he used to add ‘stagram/gram’ at the end of everything and honestly, what a time to be alive that was.

He literally turned every word and name into an Instagram caption, and at this point, we really wish he’d bring it back.

A fan even rounded up a thread of all the best Haz’stagram captions and we definitely recommend going through it!

You’re welcome.

Harry Styles' fans have reminisced about the days he was active on social media
Harry Styles' fans have reminisced about the days he was active on social media. Picture: Getty

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Sigrid's 'Mirror' is a summery bop

Sigrid’s ‘Mirror’ Lyrics & Why We All Need To Learn The Words

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

Taylor Swift 1989 Album: Release Date, New Track List And All The Details On Taylor's Version
The actors who play Monica Geller and Chandler Bing are apparently related in real life

Friends Co-Stars Courteney Cox And Matthew Perry Are Thought To Be Related IRL

The likes of Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande are here to help you through heartbreak

Songs To Get You Through Your Heartbreak Journey - From Olivia Rodrigo to Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande could become Ariana Gomez

Will Ariana Grande Change Her Surname To Gomez Now She's Married To Dalton?

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her birthday bracelet from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague Treated To The Most Lavish £4,000 Birthday Gift From Tommy Fury

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills are joining MistaJam & Friends

Live From 7PM: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?