Harry Styles' grandfather Brian has sadly passed away. Picture: Getty/@annetwist/Instagram

Harry Styles’ fans have been sending sweet messages to the singer and his family after his grandfather sadly died.

Harry Styles’ grandad Brian Selley has sadly passed away, with the singer’s mum Anne Twist confirming the heartbreaking news on social media.

Anne shared a moving tribute on Instagram, posting a snap of her with her dad, as she remembered him in the heartfelt post.

She wrote: “My heart is broken once more … our family has been reeling from the loss of our Dad / Grandad / brother / friend.

“Dad you were so brave and courageous, always smiling and with a sharp and witty comment at just the right time.”

Harry Styles' grandad Brian has sadly died. Picture: @annetwist/Instagram

Anne continued: “We love you totally and forever. Sleep sweetly you beautifully man. Go be with Mum.”

She rounded off the post by thanking those who had reached out, adding: “THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR THOUGHTS & COMMENTS XXX [sic].”

Harry’s older sister Gemma Styles commented on the post with a series of heart emojis.

Harry with his family!!! #HarryStyles

Rest In Peace his Grandfather Brian❤️ pic.twitter.com/icEMxvn6PX — 1DUpDateDaily (@MJ1D28) August 23, 2021

@Harry_Styles and family, I am very sorry for your loss, I hope you know that you will always have the support of your fans, I love you very much and I hope you find comfort and you can always remember the good times lived with your grandfather. pic.twitter.com/5BNl67gaFD — lila ♡'s LOUIS (@LILATUHABIT13) August 23, 2021

My condolences to @MrsAnneTwist @GemmaAnneStyles @Harry_Styles @matty_selley for their loss of a father and grandfather. May his soul rest in peace you're all in my thoughts and prayers 🙏🏽 — คrti♡ |BLM| #FREEBRITNEY (@cuteasbutton87) August 23, 2021

She also shared her own sweet tribute on Instagram, sharing two photos with her late grandfather.

“Rest easy Grandad, effortless comic and all around wonderful man,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Fans have been sending their thoughts and love to Harry and his family on social media.

