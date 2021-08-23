Fans Rally Around Harry Styles & His Family After His Grandad Brian Dies

23 August 2021, 15:18

Harry Styles' grandfather Brian has sadly passed away
Harry Styles' grandfather Brian has sadly passed away.
Harry Styles’ fans have been sending sweet messages to the singer and his family after his grandfather sadly died.

Harry Styles’ grandad Brian Selley has sadly passed away, with the singer’s mum Anne Twist confirming the heartbreaking news on social media.

Anne shared a moving tribute on Instagram, posting a snap of her with her dad, as she remembered him in the heartfelt post.

Harry Styles Fans Uncover Clue He’s Cast In The Eternals Despite No Trailer Appearance

She wrote: “My heart is broken once more … our family has been reeling from the loss of our Dad / Grandad / brother / friend.

“Dad you were so brave and courageous, always smiling and with a sharp and witty comment at just the right time.”

Harry Styles' grandad Brian has sadly died
Harry Styles' grandad Brian has sadly died.

Anne continued: “We love you totally and forever. Sleep sweetly you beautifully man. Go be with Mum.”

She rounded off the post by thanking those who had reached out, adding: “THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR THOUGHTS & COMMENTS XXX [sic].”

Harry’s older sister Gemma Styles commented on the post with a series of heart emojis.

She also shared her own sweet tribute on Instagram, sharing two photos with her late grandfather.

“Rest easy Grandad, effortless comic and all around wonderful man,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Fans have been sending their thoughts and love to Harry and his family on social media.

