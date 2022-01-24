Harry Styles 'Spotted' Searching For A Holiday Home In Cornwall

Is Harry Styles looking for a Cornish home?
Is Harry Styles looking for a Cornish home? Picture: Alamy
Harry Styles went on holiday in Cornwall as reports swirl that he could be in the market for a new house in the South West.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement when Harry Styles was spotted in Cornwall earlier this week!

The superstar was seen in the Cornish Riviera on a short staycation following the announcement of Love On Tour 2022.

Rumours that the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer was so besotted with the area that he's looking to buy a property there have been whirring since.

Harry Styles has been spotted in Cornwall
Harry Styles has been spotted in Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

The 27-year-old star is thought to be actively searching for a Cornish home after a revitalising break spent in Penzance, a popular tourist hotspot at the very south of the county.

Harry visited the Penzance’s Artist Residence, an eccentric boutique hotel in the seas-side town, during his winter getaway.

A source told The Sun: "Harry loves Cornwall and thinks it’s beautiful. He likes how rugged the landscape is and enjoys connecting with nature.

"He is keen to get a bolthole there and would love to buy a home near the water."

Harry Styles could be looking for a home in the South West
Harry Styles could be looking for a home in the South West. Picture: Alamy

When talking about the rumoured property search, the insider revealed: "He’s prepared to spend up to £10million on the right property.”

The pop sensation is thought to already have homes located in New York City, Los Angeles and London – Harry originally hails from Redditch, Worcestershire.

Cornish locals took to social media to express their shock at the singer's visit to the small town, one user wrote: "As if AHrry Styles is in Cornwall."

Another pop fan tweeted: "Harry styles and Taylor swift in Cornwall within one week, I can’t deal."

