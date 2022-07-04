Harry Styles Left Heartbroken After Cancelling Gig In Copenhagen Following Shooting

4 July 2022, 13:01 | Updated: 4 July 2022, 14:23

Harry Styles released a statement following the cancellation
Harry Styles released a statement following the cancellation. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles posted a heartfelt statement after his Love On Tour show in Denmark was cancelled after a shooting in Copenhagen.

Harry Styles has cancelled his Copenhagen concert following a mass shooting at a nearby shopping centre.

The pop star was set to perform at the Royal Arena on Sunday (July 3) as part of the 2022 instalment of his Love On Tour, however, the gig did not go ahead due to a fatal attack less than a mile away from the venue.

Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre in Denmark's capital in the afternoon, the highly-anticipated concert was due to begin at 8 PM before it was delayed by an hour and then subsequently cancelled.

The 'As It Was' singer initially shared a post on Snapchat, he wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

Harry Styles began his 2022 Love On Tour on June 11
Harry Styles began his 2022 Love On Tour on June 11. Picture: Getty

Many people were injured during the horrifying incident and several were killed, it is reported that a 22-year-old man was arrested near the crime scene.

The One Direction star later took to Twitter to share a statement, he wrote: "I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.

"I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting," he continued.

Harry ended his statement with a supportive message: "I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H."

Concert promoter Live Nation also shared a statement regarding the cancellation, they said: "Tonight’s concert with Harry Styles has been cancelled by direction of the Danish Police. We are all truly devastated by the events of today and our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

"We are looking into future possibilities for the show, and hope to be able to give ticket buyers direct information as soon as possible," wrote the Live Nation representatives.

The pop sensation embarked upon the 2022 edition of Love On Tour on June 11 after first bringing the concert series to the US in late 2021.

The world tour was first scheduled for 2020 but was subject to many delays due to the pandemic. Harry is set to return to the stage on July 5 as the European leg of his tour continues in Paris.

