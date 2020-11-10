Harry Styles' Cardigan Is Trending Again And Taylor Swift Could Be To Blame

Harry Styles' cardigan is trending again it could be because of Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles may just have Taylor Swift to thank for the fact his iconic multi-coloured cardigan is trending again.

Harry Styles’ trademark multi-coloured cardigan which he wore in February this year to perform on Today, became a phenomenon of its own after its TV debut, with fans trying to recreate the knitwear themselves by hand.

And months later when Taylor Swift dropped ‘Folklore’ along with new single ‘Cardigan’, fans presumed the track had something to do with her ex Mr Styles.

While there are a billion different fan theories about what Tay’s ‘Cardigan’ is really about, Harry’s literal clothing garment is trending once again after the songstress loaned her song for a new banking advert in the US.

With this wild connection in mind, we decided to break down some of the theories about who or what Taylor’s ‘Cardigan’ might be about, including the connection to Harry.

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ about Harry Styles?

Harry Styles' cardigan became a phenomenon of its own. Picture: Getty

Not only does Taylor’s song fit perfectly in a mash-up of Harry’s ballad ‘Falling’, but some fans reckon ‘Cardigan’ is directly inspired by her ex and his rainbow-coloured cardigan.

Whether it’s to do with the One Direction star or not, Harry has publicly congratulated Taylor on using her life experiences and heartbreak to write songs.

"I think it’s flattering," he said on SiriusXM in March. "Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spend time on it, and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter."

Is ‘Cardigan' about Taylor Swift’s fans?

Taking a deep dive into the lyrics of ‘Cardigan’, one Swiftie claimed in a viral TikTok that the song might just be about the fandom.

The fan explained: “Just realized cardigan is a song for the FANS!

"I knew you ‘playing hide and seek’ (all the Easter Eggs she leaves) ‘giving me your weekends’ ([she] always mentions at shows how she knows there’s a hundred things we could have done with our Saturday nights). She is the cardigan! When she felt like the world hated her, WE put her on and said she was our favorite. And the fans who left during the Kanye drama, she knew they would come back to her.”

Lengthy, but it does make a lot of sense!

What is the meaning behind Taylor Swift’s song ‘Cardigan’?

Whether it’s inspired by Harry or the fans, or neither, ‘Cardigan’ is apparently a roadmap for the whole of Taylor’s ‘Folklore’ album.

Songwriter Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote 11 of the songs on the album, told Vulture: “It harkens back to lessons learned, or experiences in your youth, in a really beautiful way and this sense of longing and sadness, but ultimately, it’s cathartic. I thought it was a perfect match for the music, and how her voice feels. It was kind of a guide. It had these lower register parts, and I think we both realised that this was a bit of a lightning rod for a lot of the rest of the record.”

Excuse us while we go back and listen to the entire album again.

