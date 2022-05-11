WATCH: Harry Styles Plays With Baby In Adorable Behind The Scenes Moment From 'As It Was'

By Capital FM

Harry Styles released behind the scenes footage from the 'As It Was' music video, sharing an adorable moment with a baby on set in the process – too cute!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The internet was sent into a tailspin when Harry Styles shared behind-the-scenes footage with a baby from the 'As It Was' music video!

On Tuesday (May 11), a video was shared to Harry's official YouTube page, showing what a day on-set looks like for the hitmaker.

Have Harry Styles Fans Just Uncovered Which Music Video He's Filming Next?

Understandably, we all got just a little bit broody when it was revealed that Harry spent time between takes playing with an adorable little bundle of joy.

The BTS video gave fans a playful look into what a day of filming looks like for the 'Harry's House' star, the singer can be seen having laughs with co-stars and crew throughout the short clips.

Harry Styles shared a behind the scenes video to 'As It Was'. Picture: Getty

Between takes lip-syncing to the lead single of his third album, Harry shared moments with a baby of one of the crew members, even holding him up to the sky in a true Lion King-esque fashion.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer cradled the sweet bubba, however, the youngest member on set did shed a few tears whilst he was in Harry's arms.

The 28-year-old star looked adoringly at the tot, laughing along with his team when the baby started to get teary-eyed – talk about a heartwarming moment!

Harry Styles plays with a baby in his 'As It Was' music video. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry Styles bonds with a tot on set. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Styles and his 'As It Was' co-star Mathilde Lin can be seen practising their choreography on the colourful set – and it looks like they were having a lot of fun mastering the steps!

The uplifting video seemed to show the warm nature of the project, with Harry, the team and the crew all in peels of laughter as they worked on the masterpiece.

Styles has only released 'As It Was' and the behind-the-scene video so far in the lead up to 'Harry's House', which comes out on May 20 – so not long to go at all!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital