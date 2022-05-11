WATCH: Harry Styles Plays With Baby In Adorable Behind The Scenes Moment From 'As It Was'

11 May 2022, 13:24 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 13:31

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles released behind the scenes footage from the 'As It Was' music video, sharing an adorable moment with a baby on set in the process – too cute!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The internet was sent into a tailspin when Harry Styles shared behind-the-scenes footage with a baby from the 'As It Was' music video!

On Tuesday (May 11), a video was shared to Harry's official YouTube page, showing what a day on-set looks like for the hitmaker.

Have Harry Styles Fans Just Uncovered Which Music Video He's Filming Next?

Understandably, we all got just a little bit broody when it was revealed that Harry spent time between takes playing with an adorable little bundle of joy.

The BTS video gave fans a playful look into what a day of filming looks like for the 'Harry's House' star, the singer can be seen having laughs with co-stars and crew throughout the short clips.

Harry Styles shared a behind the scenes video to 'As It Was'
Harry Styles shared a behind the scenes video to 'As It Was'. Picture: Getty

Between takes lip-syncing to the lead single of his third album, Harry shared moments with a baby of one of the crew members, even holding him up to the sky in a true Lion King-esque fashion.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer cradled the sweet bubba, however, the youngest member on set did shed a few tears whilst he was in Harry's arms.

The 28-year-old star looked adoringly at the tot, laughing along with his team when the baby started to get teary-eyed – talk about a heartwarming moment!

Harry Styles plays with a baby in his 'As It Was' music video
Harry Styles plays with a baby in his 'As It Was' music video. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube
Harry Styles bonds with a tot on set
Harry Styles bonds with a tot on set. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

Styles and his 'As It Was' co-star Mathilde Lin can be seen practising their choreography on the colourful set – and it looks like they were having a lot of fun mastering the steps!

The uplifting video seemed to show the warm nature of the project, with Harry, the team and the crew all in peels of laughter as they worked on the masterpiece.

Styles has only released 'As It Was' and the behind-the-scene video so far in the lead up to 'Harry's House', which comes out on May 20 – so not long to go at all!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

Harry Styles fans have been sharing their devastation after his One Night Only tickets are being resold for a shocking amount

Harry Styles Fans Devastated After ‘One Night Only’ Gig Tickets Resell For Over 50 Times Original Price
The Kardashians' new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays - here's what time they'll air

When Does The Kardashians' Next Episode Come Out? Date And Air Time

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Who Is Ariana Grande’s Husband Dalton Gomez? Everything You Need To Know

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Heartstopper fans are ready for season 2...

'Renew Heartstopper' Is Trending As Fans Hope For Season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star