The cast of Harry Potter reunited. Picture: Instagram

The Harry Potter actors reunited for the holidays and it's the throwback we all needed!

The cast of Harry Potter got together for a Christmas reunion and fans are living for it!

Tom Felton posted a snap on Instagram of him and his co-stars, penning: "Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin."

The picture showed Tom, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonne Wright and Matthew Lewis all dressed up.

HP fans were obviously sent into meltdown over the picture, with one commenting: "This warms my heart."

"This is what we needed," added another.

However, people were quick to add that Tom and Emma looked "cosy" stood next to each other, reigniting the ever-long rumours that the stars are dating.

With a long history as close friends, it has been speculated for a while whether or not the pair were more romantically involved.

One fan commented, saying: "Still secretly waiting for Hermione and Malfoy to get together, the realest two cuties Emma and Tom, I stan [sic]."

The actress has posted several cute snaps this year of the pair hanging out, skateboarding and playing guitar.

Naturally, fans were hoping for the romance rumours to be true so they could live our their Hermione/Draco fantasy.

However, the 29-year-old actress recently revealed she isn't seeing anybody and likes to refer to herself as ‘self-partnered’, not single.

Emma spoke to British Vogue about the pressures of turning 30, saying: "It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Fans have supported the star and we have no choice but to join them!

