Halle Bailey Sang 'A Part Of Your World' Live For The First Time At Disneyland

15 May 2023, 17:11

Halle Bailey sang 'A Part Of Your World'
Halle Bailey sang 'A Part Of Your World'. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Halle Bailey wowed with her first-ever live performance at 'A Part Of Your World' and we're still not over it!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halle Bailey blew everyone away with her first live performance of 'A Part Of Your World', getting us all excited as The Little Mermaid's release is just around the corner.

The 23-year-old made a special performance during American Idol's 'Disney Night' episode on Sunday night and it didn't leave a dry eye in the room.

All The Magical Pictures From The Little Mermaid Premiere

A pre-taped performance was broadcasted from Disneyland (where else?) where she could be seen singing the iconic song in front of the Magic Kingdom castle – wow!

Halle took to social media to gush over the magical moment, she wrote: "First time singing part of your world live since filming."

Watch the new The Little Mermaid trailer

Halle Bailey wowed at Disneyland
Halle Bailey wowed at Disneyland. Picture: Getty

She revealed that the jaw-dropping performance was actually filmed in the middle of the night after the theme park had closed up shop.

The actress wrote: "Thank you @AmericanIdol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke but we did it [sic].

"Only 11 more days until you all can watch," Halle capped off the post, we're counting down the days too!

The live-action reimagining of the 1989 Disney classic is just around the corner and will hit theatres on May 26 – production for the highly-anticipated remake began in 2020 so, as you can imagine, everyone's on the edge of their seats!

Halle's rendition of 'A Part Of Your World' instantly struck a chord with fans and Twitter was soon flooded with words of radiation for the star.

One fan wrote: "Idk what to focus on. The scene? The dress? The voice? Halle Bailey is #TheLittleMermaid."

"halle bailey you are magical," another post read.

Of course, Halle looked every bit the part of an otherworldly mermaid as she performed, she wore a stunning blue stain gown with ocean projections covering the stage – we're speechless.

May 26 can't come soon enough!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of the celebs attending Taylor Swift's tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

What's wrong with King George in Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte? His illness explained

What Illness Does King George Have In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Why do they say 'the ton' in Queen Charlotte

What Is 'The Ton' In 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

TV & Film

S Club confirmed they've renamed their reunion tour which begins later this year

S Club Confirm Reunion Tour Will Go Ahead As Hannah Spearritt Pulls Out

Is Taylor playing Glastonbury?

Is Taylor Swift Doing Glastonbury – Is She Performing In 2023 or 2024?

Taylor Swift made sure her fans were okay

Taylor Swift Fan Speaks Out After Idol Came To Her Defence Against Security Guard

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star