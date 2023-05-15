Halle Bailey Sang 'A Part Of Your World' Live For The First Time At Disneyland

Halle Bailey sang 'A Part Of Your World'. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Halle Bailey wowed with her first-ever live performance at 'A Part Of Your World' and we're still not over it!

Halle Bailey blew everyone away with her first live performance of 'A Part Of Your World', getting us all excited as The Little Mermaid's release is just around the corner.

The 23-year-old made a special performance during American Idol's 'Disney Night' episode on Sunday night and it didn't leave a dry eye in the room.

A pre-taped performance was broadcasted from Disneyland (where else?) where she could be seen singing the iconic song in front of the Magic Kingdom castle – wow!

Halle took to social media to gush over the magical moment, she wrote: "First time singing part of your world live since filming."

Halle Bailey wowed at Disneyland. Picture: Getty

She revealed that the jaw-dropping performance was actually filmed in the middle of the night after the theme park had closed up shop.

The actress wrote: "Thank you @AmericanIdol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am while park is closed is no joke but we did it [sic].

"Only 11 more days until you all can watch," Halle capped off the post, we're counting down the days too!

The live-action reimagining of the 1989 Disney classic is just around the corner and will hit theatres on May 26 – production for the highly-anticipated remake began in 2020 so, as you can imagine, everyone's on the edge of their seats!

Halle's rendition of 'A Part Of Your World' instantly struck a chord with fans and Twitter was soon flooded with words of radiation for the star.

One fan wrote: "Idk what to focus on. The scene? The dress? The voice? Halle Bailey is #TheLittleMermaid."

"halle bailey you are magical," another post read.

Of course, Halle looked every bit the part of an otherworldly mermaid as she performed, she wore a stunning blue stain gown with ocean projections covering the stage – we're speechless.

May 26 can't come soon enough!

