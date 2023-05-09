All The Magical Pictures From The Little Mermaid Premiere
9 May 2023, 15:03
By Hayley Habbouchi
Halle Bailey was amongst the stars who brought the magic to The Little Mermaid premiere ahead of the release of the live-action Disney reboot.
From under the sea to the red carpet, a star-studded string of guests headed to the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on Monday night and embraced their inner fashionistas.
To celebrate the release of the upcoming live-action Disney reboot, Halle Bailey - who plays Ariel - was amongst the stars who had all eyes on them at the premiere.
The songstress and Disney princess was joined by her co-stars on the red carpet including Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Javier Bardem, who all dressed to the nines for the evening.
Other big names were part of the guestlist including Halle’s sister and singer Chloe Bailey, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Kelly Rowland, Heidi Klum as well as Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, 4, who attended with the rapper's husband Offset, and his 8-year-old daughter Kalea.
Let's take a look at all of the glowing pictures from The Little Mermaid premiere...
Halle Bailey stole the show with her fishtail dress, tapping into her inner Ariel
Chloe Bailey brought the glam to the red carpet
Akwafina donned a gold dress and boots to celebrate her role as Scuttle
Prince Eric actor Jonah Hauer-King charmed premiere attendees in his black tux
Daveed Diggs, who voices Sebastian, had jaws dropping with his stunning sequin suit
Flounder voice actor Jacob Tremblay donned a smart/casual grey suit
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, who plays Indira, blew everyone away in a hot pink number
Heidi Klum understood the assignment with her princess-inspired dress
Kelly Rowland was a vision in a bright cut-out floral dress on the red carpet
Stephanie Beatriz brought the sparkles in her glittery bow dress
Jessica Alexander, who plays Vanessa, stunned in a deep purple gown
Ursula star Melissa McCarthy gave us the shades of blue we needed for The Little Mermaid
Queen Selina actress Noma Dumezweni brought the elegance with her yellow and black gown
Offset accompanied his two daughters to the premiere and they looked like IRL princesses!
Anika Noni Rose was glowing in a nude sequin dress at the premiere
Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton, looked dapper in his premiere tux
What was your favourite look?
The modern reboot of The Little Mermaid is set to be released on May 26, 2023.