All The Magical Pictures From The Little Mermaid Premiere

All The Little Mermaid premiere looks. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

Halle Bailey was amongst the stars who brought the magic to The Little Mermaid premiere ahead of the release of the live-action Disney reboot.

From under the sea to the red carpet, a star-studded string of guests headed to the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on Monday night and embraced their inner fashionistas.

To celebrate the release of the upcoming live-action Disney reboot, Halle Bailey - who plays Ariel - was amongst the stars who had all eyes on them at the premiere.

The songstress and Disney princess was joined by her co-stars on the red carpet including Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Javier Bardem, who all dressed to the nines for the evening.

All Of The Movie & TV Roles Rihanna Has Starred In

The 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie: All The Details From Cast To Release Date

Other big names were part of the guestlist including Halle’s sister and singer Chloe Bailey, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Kelly Rowland, Heidi Klum as well as Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, 4, who attended with the rapper's husband Offset, and his 8-year-old daughter Kalea.

Let's take a look at all of the glowing pictures from The Little Mermaid premiere...

Halle Bailey stole the show with her fishtail dress, tapping into her inner Ariel Halle Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Chloe Bailey brought the glam to the red carpet Chloe Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Akwafina donned a gold dress and boots to celebrate her role as Scuttle Akwafina at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Prince Eric actor Jonah Hauer-King charmed premiere attendees in his black tux Jonah Hauer-King at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy Daveed Diggs, who voices Sebastian, had jaws dropping with his stunning sequin suit Daveed Diggs at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Flounder voice actor Jacob Tremblay donned a smart/casual grey suit Jacob Tremblay at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, who plays Indira, blew everyone away in a hot pink number Simone Ashley at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Heidi Klum understood the assignment with her princess-inspired dress Heidi Klum at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy Kelly Rowland was a vision in a bright cut-out floral dress on the red carpet Kelly Rowland at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Stephanie Beatriz brought the sparkles in her glittery bow dress Stephanie Beatriz at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Jessica Alexander, who plays Vanessa, stunned in a deep purple gown Jessica Alexander at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy Ursula star Melissa McCarthy gave us the shades of blue we needed for The Little Mermaid Melissa McCarthy at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Queen Selina actress Noma Dumezweni brought the elegance with her yellow and black gown Noma Dumezweni at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Offset accompanied his two daughters to the premiere and they looked like IRL princesses! Offset and his daughters at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy Anika Noni Rose was glowing in a nude sequin dress at the premiere Anika Noni Rose at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton, looked dapper in his premiere tux Javier Bardem at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy

What was your favourite look?

The modern reboot of The Little Mermaid is set to be released on May 26, 2023.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital