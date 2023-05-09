All The Magical Pictures From The Little Mermaid Premiere

9 May 2023, 15:03

All The Little Mermaid premiere looks
All The Little Mermaid premiere looks. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

Halle Bailey was amongst the stars who brought the magic to The Little Mermaid premiere ahead of the release of the live-action Disney reboot.

From under the sea to the red carpet, a star-studded string of guests headed to the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on Monday night and embraced their inner fashionistas.

To celebrate the release of the upcoming live-action Disney reboot, Halle Bailey - who plays Ariel - was amongst the stars who had all eyes on them at the premiere.

The songstress and Disney princess was joined by her co-stars on the red carpet including Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Javier Bardem, who all dressed to the nines for the evening.

All Of The Movie & TV Roles Rihanna Has Starred In

The 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie: All The Details From Cast To Release Date

Other big names were part of the guestlist including Halle’s sister and singer Chloe Bailey, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Kelly Rowland, Heidi Klum as well as Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, 4, who attended with the rapper's husband Offset, and his 8-year-old daughter Kalea.

Let's take a look at all of the glowing pictures from The Little Mermaid premiere...

  1. Halle Bailey stole the show with her fishtail dress, tapping into her inner Ariel

    Halle Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Halle Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  2. Chloe Bailey brought the glam to the red carpet

    Chloe Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Chloe Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  3. Akwafina donned a gold dress and boots to celebrate her role as Scuttle

    Akwafina at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Akwafina at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  4. Prince Eric actor Jonah Hauer-King charmed premiere attendees in his black tux

    Jonah Hauer-King at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Jonah Hauer-King at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy

  5. Daveed Diggs, who voices Sebastian, had jaws dropping with his stunning sequin suit

    Daveed Diggs at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Daveed Diggs at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  6. Flounder voice actor Jacob Tremblay donned a smart/casual grey suit

    Jacob Tremblay at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Jacob Tremblay at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  7. Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, who plays Indira, blew everyone away in a hot pink number

    Simone Ashley at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Simone Ashley at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  8. Heidi Klum understood the assignment with her princess-inspired dress

    Heidi Klum at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Heidi Klum at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy

  9. Kelly Rowland was a vision in a bright cut-out floral dress on the red carpet

    Kelly Rowland at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Kelly Rowland at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  10. Stephanie Beatriz brought the sparkles in her glittery bow dress

    Stephanie Beatriz at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Stephanie Beatriz at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  11. Jessica Alexander, who plays Vanessa, stunned in a deep purple gown

    Jessica Alexander at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Jessica Alexander at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy

  12. Ursula star Melissa McCarthy gave us the shades of blue we needed for The Little Mermaid

    Melissa McCarthy at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Melissa McCarthy at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  13. Queen Selina actress Noma Dumezweni brought the elegance with her yellow and black gown

    Noma Dumezweni at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Noma Dumezweni at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  14. Offset accompanied his two daughters to the premiere and they looked like IRL princesses!

    Offset and his daughters at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Offset and his daughters at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy

  15. Anika Noni Rose was glowing in a nude sequin dress at the premiere

    Anika Noni Rose at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Anika Noni Rose at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty

  16. Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton, looked dapper in his premiere tux

    Javier Bardem at The Little Mermaid premiere
    Javier Bardem at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Alamy

What was your favourite look?

The modern reboot of The Little Mermaid is set to be released on May 26, 2023.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

All of the celebs attending Taylor Swift's tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is A Celebrity Hot-Spot: All The Famous Faces Seen At Her Shows

News

The lowdown on the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Cast Of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story & Where You've Seen Them Before

TV & Film

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

News

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting a second series

When Is 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Coming Out? Everything We Know

TV & Film

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are back together after splitting last summer

Love Island’s Millie Court And Liam Reardon Go Official With First Photo Since Reuniting

Love Island

Taylor Swift could be leaving a song off 'Speak Now'

The Taylor Swift Song That Won’t Be On 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)'

News

Taylor and Matty have been photographed together

Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Photographed Together Amid Dating Rumours

News

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

When Is 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Coming Out?

Taylor Swift

Love Island's Faye opened up about her split from Teddy

Love Island’s Faye Winter Shares Reason Behind Teddy Soares Split

News