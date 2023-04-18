The 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie: All The Details From Cast To Release Date

All the details on the new Lilo & Stitch film. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Everything you need to know about the live-action remake of 'Lilo & Stitch', from cast to release date...

Another Disney classic is getting a live-action remake, next on the docket is Lilo & Stitch!

The 2002 film is getting a re-imagination over 20 years after it was first released; the beloved franchise went on to make three more movies and two television series.

It was announced in April that the animated characters will be getting a new lease of life with the live-action movie, with additions to the cast being slowly confirmed.

So, here is everything we know about the new Lilo & Stitch so far, read on to find out more about the highly-discussed cast as well as a rumoured release date...

Lilo & Stitch is getting a live-action remake. Picture: Alamy

Who is in the Lilo & Stitch cast?

The line-up for the Lilo & Stitch cast was rolled out in April, the central character Lilo will be portrayed by newcomer Maia Kealoha.

Sydney Agudong will play Lilo's older sister, Nani, the actress has acted in several television projects since 2021 but her latest role with serve as her first big feature film appearance.

The second titular character Stitch will once again be voiced by Chris Sanders who has worked on every Lilo & Stich project to date.

CGI will likely be used to create the new appearance of the genetically engineered 'earth dog' (AKA Stitch), it's assumed that Disney will use technology similar to that of 2019's The Lion King.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that Kahiau Machado will be joining the cast as David Kawena, a character from the 2002 animated film.

Zach Galifianakis of The Hangover franchise and Billy Magnussen from No Time To Die are also attached to the project.

Sydney Agudong will play Nani. Picture: Getty

Zach Galifianakis has been cast in an unamed role. Picture: Getty

Maia Kealoha as Lilo

Sydney Agudong as Nani

Chris Sanders voices Stitch

Kahiau Machado as David

Zach Galifianakis

Billy Magnussen

When is the live-action Lilo & Stitch coming out?

As the Lilo & Stitch movie was has only recently been announced, there isn't tonnes of information about the project's shooting schedule available online.

However, IMDb currently lists the live-action film as a 2024 release and even predicts that it will arrive in cinemas in May next year!

