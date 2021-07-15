Hailey Bieber Addresses Viral Video Of Justin Bieber ‘Yelling’ At Her

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours Justin 'yelled' at her. Picture: PA/@haileybieber/Instagram

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours that her husband Justin was shouting at her after a video from their trip to Las Vegas went viral.

Hailey Baldwin has spoken out after a video of her husband Justin Bieber supposedly ‘yelling’ at her went viral.

The 24-year-old model addressed the rumours after a video emerged on Twitter showing the pair walking through a Las Vegas casino following Biebs’ performance at Delilah nightclub.

In the clip, the ‘Peaches’ star appears to be gesturing and animatedly speaking to his wife, which some people misinterpreted as him ‘shouting’ at her.

Justin Bieber And The Kid Laroi’s 'Stay’ Lyrics And What They Really Mean

However, Hailey was not here for the rumours and was quick to shut them down.

Hailey Bieber responded to rumours that Justin 'yelled' at her. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram

Defending her husband, she took to her Instagram Stories to hit back at the claims by sharing a loved-up snap of her kissing her beau.

She wrote: “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love.

"Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bull**** peeps."

Justin also went on to post a series of photos from their trip to Vegas on Instagram.

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

The pictures showed the lovebirds smiling and enjoying each other’s company while they hung out with friends.

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018 and their relationship has been going from strength to strength since, with the pair often gushing over their relationship online.

They’re definitely one of our fave couples around!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital