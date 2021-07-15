Hailey Bieber Addresses Viral Video Of Justin Bieber ‘Yelling’ At Her

15 July 2021, 12:55

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours Justin 'yelled' at her
Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours Justin 'yelled' at her. Picture: PA/@haileybieber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours that her husband Justin was shouting at her after a video from their trip to Las Vegas went viral.

Hailey Baldwin has spoken out after a video of her husband Justin Bieber supposedly ‘yelling’ at her went viral.

The 24-year-old model addressed the rumours after a video emerged on Twitter showing the pair walking through a Las Vegas casino following Biebs’ performance at Delilah nightclub.

In the clip, the ‘Peaches’ star appears to be gesturing and animatedly speaking to his wife, which some people misinterpreted as him ‘shouting’ at her.

Justin Bieber And The Kid Laroi’s 'Stay’ Lyrics And What They Really Mean

However, Hailey was not here for the rumours and was quick to shut them down.

Hailey Bieber responded to rumours that Justin 'yelled' at her
Hailey Bieber responded to rumours that Justin 'yelled' at her. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram

Defending her husband, she took to her Instagram Stories to hit back at the claims by sharing a loved-up snap of her kissing her beau.

She wrote: “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love.

"Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bull**** peeps."

Justin also went on to post a series of photos from their trip to Vegas on Instagram.

The pictures showed the lovebirds smiling and enjoying each other’s company while they hung out with friends.

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018 and their relationship has been going from strength to strength since, with the pair often gushing over their relationship online.

They’re definitely one of our fave couples around!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock glows during lavish baby shower

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Beautiful Baby Shower

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford boasts a gorgeous home in Brighton

Inside Love Island Star Lucinda Strafford’s Lavish Brighton Home

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' is out now

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' Hidden Meaning: What Is The 'Fine Line' Star Really Singing About?

Harry Styles

Harry Styles' 'Falling' lyrics are about a difficult breakup

What Are The Lyrics To Harry Styles' ‘Falling’ And Is The Song About His Ex Camille Rowe?

Harry Styles

These Ariana Grande lryics are bound to empower you!

Every Ariana Grande Lyric That Will Make You Feel Like Getting Your Life Together

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant