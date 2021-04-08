Hailey Bieber Recalls Feeling ‘So Upset’ After Viral TikTok Star Branded Her ‘Rude’

Hailey Bieber got 'upset' about acting 'out of character' following a viral TikTok star's video about their interaction. Picture: YouTube/TikTok

Hailey Bieber has detailed how she felt when a TikTok star claimed she was “not nice” in a video, which went viral last year.

Hailey Bieber has opened up about how “upset” she felt when watching a TikTok star’s video, who claimed she was “rude”.

The video was posted last year by a former waitress, Julia Carolan, who made a TikTok where she described her experience with various celebs during her time as a hostess in an upscale Manhattan restaurant.

Claiming she didn’t have the best experience with Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, the TikTok star said: “Next up we have Mrs Bieber. This is going to be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice.

"I really want to like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 stars out of 10. Sorry.”

Hailey Bieber opened up about how she felt following the TikTok video going viral. Picture: Instagram

Following the viral clip, Hailey apologised in the comment section of the viral video, saying: “Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!"

Recalling the situation in a chat with Dr Jess Clemons on her YouTube channel, nine months after the TikTok was shared, Hailey detailed how “upset” she felt after that watching that video.

She said: “When I saw her video I was so upset. There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone's going through.

“I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me."

Hailey Baldwin praised her husband, Justin Bieber, for the way he deals with "pressure" from the public. Picture: Instagram

Hailey continued: "I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don't want to be. I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I'm open to people correcting me."

However, the 24-year-old added that she didn’t feel that “people on social media” are the people she thinks should “try to tell me what I need to be and what I need to do”.

The supermodel, who married ‘Peaches’ star Justin in 2018, went on to say how she’s faced judgement on a much smaller scale compared to her pop star beau, and praised him for how he deals with the “pressure [to be] this perfect example to people”.

