Hailey Bieber has cleared up rumours she's 'pregnant' following her red carpet appearance at the Grammys.

Hailey Bieber has hit out at speculation she’s pregnant following her appearance at the Grammys alongside her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber has shut down pregnancy rumours after some people speculated she was expecting with husband Justin Bieber following her appearance at the Grammys.

The 25-year-old model attended the event with her hubby over the weekend where she wore a stunning floaty white gown, looking as elegant as ever.

However, it wasn’t long before questions began swirling surrounding whether the couple were expecting a child together after a publication speculated about Hailey being ‘pregnant’.

Radar Online uploaded a snap of the couple on the red carpet, writing: “Is a little #Belieber on the way? Fans are speculating that #HaileyBaldwin is pregnant after seeing what appeared to be a "baby bump" during her appearance at the 2022 #GrammyAwards this weekend."

Hailey Bieber shut down speculation that she's 'pregnant'. Picture: Instagram

It didn’t take long for Hailey to hop in the comment section herself and slam the rumours.

She cleared up the speculation immediately, simply saying: "I’m not pregnant leave me alone."

Of course, fans rushed to support Hailey and jump to her defence, with one person writing: “You look like an angel last night.”

"@haileybieber your time will come!! Don’t let it bother you. You looked beautiful,” penned another fan.

Hailey Bieber hit out at pregnancy speculation. Picture: Alamy

Hailey Bieber urged people to 'leave her alone' following the pregnancy rumours. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey at the 64th annual Grammys. Picture: Getty

This comes just weeks after she told The Wall Street Journal back in February that she’s not ready for kids yet, telling the publication: “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married.

"Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby.

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!"

Hailey went on to say she thinks she’ll begin trying ‘in the next couple of years’ as she’s in no rush to start a family.

