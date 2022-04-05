Hailey Bieber Responds To Pregnancy Rumours Following ‘Baby Bump’ Speculation At The Grammys

5 April 2022, 10:23

Hailey Bieber has cleared up rumours she's 'pregnant' following her red carpet appearance at the Grammys
Hailey Bieber has cleared up rumours she's 'pregnant' following her red carpet appearance at the Grammys. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber has hit out at speculation she’s pregnant following her appearance at the Grammys alongside her husband Justin Bieber.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey Bieber has shut down pregnancy rumours after some people speculated she was expecting with husband Justin Bieber following her appearance at the Grammys.

The 25-year-old model attended the event with her hubby over the weekend where she wore a stunning floaty white gown, looking as elegant as ever.

Justin Bieber Fans Hit Out Over Historic Grammys Snub Amid Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & BTS Loss

However, it wasn’t long before questions began swirling surrounding whether the couple were expecting a child together after a publication speculated about Hailey being ‘pregnant’.

Radar Online uploaded a snap of the couple on the red carpet, writing: “Is a little #Belieber on the way? Fans are speculating that #HaileyBaldwin is pregnant after seeing what appeared to be a "baby bump" during her appearance at the 2022 #GrammyAwards this weekend."

Hailey Bieber shut down speculation that she's 'pregnant'
Hailey Bieber shut down speculation that she's 'pregnant'. Picture: Instagram

It didn’t take long for Hailey to hop in the comment section herself and slam the rumours.

She cleared up the speculation immediately, simply saying: "I’m not pregnant leave me alone."

Of course, fans rushed to support Hailey and jump to her defence, with one person writing: “You look like an angel last night.”

"@haileybieber your time will come!! Don’t let it bother you. You looked beautiful,” penned another fan.

Hailey Bieber hit out at pregnancy speculation
Hailey Bieber hit out at pregnancy speculation. Picture: Alamy
Hailey Bieber urged people to 'leave her alone' following the pregnancy rumours
Hailey Bieber urged people to 'leave her alone' following the pregnancy rumours. Picture: @haileybieber/Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey at the 64th annual Grammys
Justin Bieber and Hailey at the 64th annual Grammys. Picture: Getty

This comes just weeks after she told The Wall Street Journal back in February that she’s not ready for kids yet, telling the publication: “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married.

"Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby.

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!"

Hailey went on to say she thinks she’ll begin trying ‘in the next couple of years’ as she’s in no rush to start a family.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are getting married

Inside Nicola Peltz's Massive Net Worth As She Signs Strict Prenup With Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz dated Anwar Hadid, Justin Bieber and Paul Klein before Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz’s Dating History And Ex-Boyfriends Before Brooklyn Beckham

The Bridgerton series 2 soundtrack consists of some huge pop covers

Your Guide To The Bridgerton Series 2 Soundtrack & Every Pop Song Given An Instrumental Cover
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have banned guests from taking photos at their wedding

Inside The Strict Rules At Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s £3million Wedding

Every upcoming Harry Styles movie...

Every Harry Styles Film Coming Out In 2022

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star