Justin Bieber Fans Hit Out Over Historic Grammys Snub Amid Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & BTS Loss

4 April 2022, 13:19

Fans have been reacting on social media after Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and BTS were amongst stars who were snubbed at this year's Grammys
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Some fans aren’t happy about the Grammy wins this year after an array of stars left empty-handed including Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and BTS.

The 64th annual Grammys took place over the weekend, which saw some huge wins for stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Silk Sonic, to name a few.

However, an array of stars were up for a series of awards and left empty-handed, leaving fans to rally online following the snubs.

BTS’ V And Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys Exchange Just Broke The Internet

Justin Bieber was nominated in a whopping eight categories, including a mention in the notable Record, Song and Album of the Year categories, but left with no awards.

The ‘Peaches’ singer also gave an incredible performance at the event, which left fans disappointed that he wasn’t given more credit for his 2021 album ‘Justice’.

Justin Bieber was snubbed after receiving eight Grammy nominations
Justin Bieber was snubbed after receiving eight Grammy nominations. Picture: Getty
Lil Nas X walked away from the 2022 Grammys empty-handed
Lil Nas X walked away from the 2022 Grammys empty-handed. Picture: Getty

Taking to Twitter to share their love for the pop star despite his history of being snubbed, one fan wrote: “You mean to tell me that Justin Bieber has only won 2 Grammys. 13 years of changing the music industry and being the most streamed artist. what a scam. He deserves better.”

Justin has won two Grammys throughout his career despite 22 Grammy nominations.

Another fan wrote: “Unfortunately, Justin Bieber did not win in any of the 8 categories he was nominated in. It was stressed that the Grammys repeatedly 'begged' him to attend. All that only to not reward him. On a good note, Justin performed 'Peaches' excellently with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.”

“Justin Bieber has been in the industry for too long with one of the most successful careers in the last decade and continues to get disrespected by the recording academy year after year,” penned another.

Billie Eilish didn't receive any Grammys this year
Billie Eilish didn't receive any Grammys this year. Picture: Alamy
BTS didn't take any awards home this year from the Grammys
BTS didn't take any awards home this year from the Grammys. Picture: Alamy

Fans also rushed to Twitter to hit out at other snubs, including Lil Nas X, who was nominated for three awards: “Truly the biggest snub at the grammys was lil nas x, shouldve won for best music video and best melodic rap,” wrote one fan.

Tweets have also been circulating over BTS’ and Billie Eilish’s snubs at the event.

This isn’t the first time snubs have led to huge debates online, following The Weeknd deciding to boycott the 2021 Grammys and future events following his huge 2020 snub for his iconic album ‘After Hours’.

