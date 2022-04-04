BTS’ V And Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys Exchange Just Broke The Internet

V from BTS and Olivia Rodrigo had the most incredible exchange at the Grammys. Picture: Getty/CBS

By Capital FM

V from BTS and Olivia Rodrigo shared a meltdown-worthy moment at the 2022 Grammys.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If BTS’ Grammys performance of ‘Butter’ wasn’t already flawless, Olivia Rodrigo’s cameo made it even better!

BTS member V - real name Kim Tae-hyung - joined the ‘SOUR’ songstress on a table ahead of the performance and sent fans into meltdown with their on-camera flirt.

Olivia Rodrigo & Charli D'Amelio Got Matching Tattoos

Of course, it was all part of the ‘Butter’ performance, but fans haven’t stopped obsessing about the moment since.

In the exchange, we see Olivia and V sharing some serious eye contact before he whispers something in her ear.

Olivia Rodrigo's exchange with V from BTS has sent fans into a frenzy. Picture: Getty

The ‘drivers license’ hitmaker’s jaw then drops as she reacts to what V said to her - moments before the K-Pop band’s performance started.

It goes without saying that their performance was as smooth as the title of the song - but fans still haven’t gotten over the exchange between the two pop stars.

Taking to Twitter to share their reactions, one fan said: “When I tell you I screamed at tae and olivia rodrigo #PassTheButter.”

“HOW TO BE OLIVIA RODRIGO???” penned another excited fan.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED HERE I CAN’T PROCESS THIS UNTIL NOW pic.twitter.com/9FZRttZp1F — ℓea⁷ 달 (@snglritae) April 4, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo enjoyed a big win at the 2022 Grammys. Picture: Getty

A third wrote: “OLIVIA RODRIGO AND BTS KIM TAEHYUNG IN ONE FRAME, VISUAL SCREAMING.”

V also mentioned on the red carpet at the Grammys that one he’d love to collaborate with the ‘brutal’ star, so we’re hoping this means it’s not long until we see the pair on a track together!

Until then, we’ll be reliving their Grammys exchange.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital