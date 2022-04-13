Hailey Bieber Begs TikTok Trolls ‘To Leave Her Alone’

13 April 2022, 11:32 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 11:43

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber pleaded with trolls to 'leave her alone' amid the constant commentary on her relationship with Justin Bieber online.

Hailey Bieber has posted a passionate TikTok video where she spoke candidly about her frustration with the relentless online harassment.

The star repeatedly begged her whopping 8.1 million followers to 'leave me alone' in the candid post, becoming increasingly exasperated throughout her statement.

Hailey Bieber Is Justin's Biggest Fan At His 'Justice' World Tour

On Tuesday (April 12), the 25-year-old pleaded with fans in the 20-second clip that has now been viewed over 14 million times at the time of writing.

Hailey Bieber repeatedly begs for trolls to 'leave me alone' on TikTok
Hailey Bieber repeatedly begs for trolls to 'leave me alone' on TikTok. Picture: Hailey Bieber/TikTok/Alamy
Online trolls constantly comment on Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship
Online trolls constantly comment on Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship. Picture: Alamy

Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage has been constantly subjected to online commentary and harassment, with the model reaching the end of her tether with the continuous comments.

She captioned the confessional video: "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post."

Hailey said vehemently in the TikTok clip: "Leave me alone, at this point. I’m minding my own business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything.

‘Leave me alone,” the star pleaded once again.

"Please, enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone," Hailey explained, "I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request."

Hailey Bieber has hit out at the online harassment
Hailey Bieber has hit out at the online harassment. Picture: Alamy

She finished her statement with: "Be miserable somewhere else, please."

Her frustrated post comes after she was forced to shut down pregnancy rumours earlier this month following her Grammy red carpet appearance with her husband Justin – fans speculated that her slip dress could be concealing a baby bump.

The model hit out at the claims, replying to an Instagram comment: "I’m not pregnant leave me alone."

However, fans supported Hailey's TikTok with some replying:" You’re a queen Hailey remember that."

Another follower took to Twitter to defend her: "Why do people hate her? Generally asking, cause U don't think I've ever seen a scandal involving her [sic].”

