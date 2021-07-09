Gigi Hadid's Victoria's Secret Audition Has Resurfaced On TikTok & It's Iconic

Gigi Hadid's reaction to getting accepted into the Victoria's Secret squad is everything. Picture: PA

Gigi Hadid fans are losing it over a resurfaced video of the moment she got accepted to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show!

Gigi Hadid has made millions in her career as a supermodel, but once upon a time she was in her early years, hoping for a slot on the famous Victoria’s Secret runway.

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show was one of the most prestigious runways to walk in during its time before it got cancelled in 2018, so it’s no surprise Gigi had the sweetest reaction when she found out she made the VS squad!

Fans have resurfaced the old video where Gigi had auditioned for the fashion show for the third time, in 2015, where she finally got accepted and made her debut on the runway.

The clip, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the 26-year-old giving off all the boss vibes while walking in her audition before it cut to a clip of her getting accepted.

Gigi Hadid first walked in the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2015. Picture: PA

Breaking the exciting news to the model, one person on the panel said to Gigi: “Why don’t you come and join us?”, before she simply dropped down and squealed: “Really?!” - and tbh, we’d be speechless, too!

Having previously modelled for Victoria’s Secret Pink line in the past, 2015 marked the first year she walked down the runway for the iconic VS show, which she went on to walk in each year until 2018.

Gigi, who’s now a mama to her and Zayn Malik’s 10-month-old baby girl, Khai, always spoke highly of VS and how much of a dream it had always been for her to be a part of - so naturally, fans are living for the throwback!

The TikTok also incorporates a compilation of Gigi’s runway looks from that year and we are obsessed!

Gigi Hadid fans are obsessed with her Victoria's Secret audition. Picture: PA

Taking to the comments to gush over how incredible the moment was, one fan penned: “She’s perfect perfect.”

“What a woman,” shared another, while a third added, “The confidence.”

Fans were also quick to notice her adorable interaction with Selena Gomez during her VS fashion show debut, as the pop star graced the stage that year with a performance of ‘Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself’ and ‘Me & My Girls’.

Overall, what an iconic year for the VS runway!

