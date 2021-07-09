Gigi Hadid's Victoria's Secret Audition Has Resurfaced On TikTok & It's Iconic

9 July 2021, 13:05

Gigi Hadid's reaction to getting accepted into the Victoria's Secret squad is everything
Gigi Hadid's reaction to getting accepted into the Victoria's Secret squad is everything. Picture: PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid fans are losing it over a resurfaced video of the moment she got accepted to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show!

Gigi Hadid has made millions in her career as a supermodel, but once upon a time she was in her early years, hoping for a slot on the famous Victoria’s Secret runway.

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show was one of the most prestigious runways to walk in during its time before it got cancelled in 2018, so it’s no surprise Gigi had the sweetest reaction when she found out she made the VS squad!

Fans have resurfaced the old video where Gigi had auditioned for the fashion show for the third time, in 2015, where she finally got accepted and made her debut on the runway.

Gigi Hadid Shares Statement About Protecting Baby Khai’s Face In Photos

The clip, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the 26-year-old giving off all the boss vibes while walking in her audition before it cut to a clip of her getting accepted.

Gigi Hadid first walked in the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2015
Gigi Hadid first walked in the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2015. Picture: PA

Breaking the exciting news to the model, one person on the panel said to Gigi: “Why don’t you come and join us?”, before she simply dropped down and squealed: “Really?!” - and tbh, we’d be speechless, too!

Having previously modelled for Victoria’s Secret Pink line in the past, 2015 marked the first year she walked down the runway for the iconic VS show, which she went on to walk in each year until 2018.

Gigi, who’s now a mama to her and Zayn Malik’s 10-month-old baby girl, Khai, always spoke highly of VS and how much of a dream it had always been for her to be a part of - so naturally, fans are living for the throwback!

The TikTok also incorporates a compilation of Gigi’s runway looks from that year and we are obsessed!

Gigi Hadid fans are obsessed with her Victoria's Secret audition
Gigi Hadid fans are obsessed with her Victoria's Secret audition. Picture: PA

Taking to the comments to gush over how incredible the moment was, one fan penned: “She’s perfect perfect.”

“What a woman,” shared another, while a third added, “The confidence.”

Fans were also quick to notice her adorable interaction with Selena Gomez during her VS fashion show debut, as the pop star graced the stage that year with a performance of ‘Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself’ and ‘Me & My Girls’.

Overall, what an iconic year for the VS runway!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan wants to make it big on Tik Tok like Dixie D'Amelio

Niall Horan Teases New Tik Tok Collab With Dixie D'Amelio

Love Island's Jake Cornish photos before tattoos have been circulating online

Love Island’s Jake Cornish Looks Unrecognisable In Tattoo-Free Throwback Photos

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew mark six months together!

JoJo Siwa And Girlfriend Kylie Prew Celebrate Six Month Anniversary At Disney World

Why Teddy Soares wants to have a chat with Love Island's Brad McClelland

What Love Island’s Teddy Soares Wants To Confront Brad McClelland About

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi fans are loving their new bop 'Stay'

Justin Bieber And The Kid Laroi’s 'Stay’ Lyrics And What They Really Mean

Love Island fans left sad as Hugo Hammond is left out of sexy challenge

Here’s Why Love Island Fans Are Sad For Hugo Hammond After Last Night’s Challenge

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant