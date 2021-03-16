Gigi Hadid Accidentally Posted Baby Khai's Face & Fans Are Helping Her Stop It Spread

Gigi Hadid accidentally posts Khai's face and fans are helping her get it off the internet. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Gigi Hadid posted a photo of baby Khai's face by accident and fans are rallying around asking people not to share the image and protect her daughter's privacy.

Gigi Hadid's fans are rallying around the supermodel after she accidentally posted a photo of daughter Khai's face, asking people not to re-share the image and respect her and Zayn.

After giving birth to her little girl in September 2020, Gigi, 25, has posted non-stop about her daughter, showing her adorable outfits, bedroom and mother-daughter day trips out- but never her face, to protect her privacy.

Liam Payne Praises ‘Brother’ Harry Styles For Grammy Win In Heartfelt Post

One fan explained Gigi posted and 'immediately' deleted the snap of her holding her daughter, suggesting she may have meant to post the snap on her close friends, or it was just a total accident.

People have been tweeting ever since, asking people not to re-share the image and to delete it if they do have it, in an incredible display of kindness and loyalty to the star and Zayn.

gigi posted and immediately deleted an insta story where u could see khais face and ppl were reposting it when they clearly don’t want her face out in public — megh ✧ | IS ON LIMIT IFB I PROMISE (@mmithmegh) March 15, 2021

Gigi has shared loads of her journey as a new mum and 'Better' singer Zayn has also been appearing on her page a lot too, showing what a happy family they are.

However, fans are almost unanimously asking people to respect their wishes to keep their baby's identity private.

One fan wrote: "please, please, please do not repost or search for any photos of khais face and respect gigi and zayn."

"They decided to leave the choice to khai of whether she wants to show her face or not please don't take that decision away from her she is only a baby!"

please, please, please do not repost or search for any photos of khais face and respect gigi and zayn they decided to leave the choice to khai of whether she wants to show her face or not please don't take that decision away from her she is only a baby! — Liam (@28liam28payne28) March 16, 2021

DELETE THE PICTURES OF KHAI AND DO NOT REPOST THEM. RESPECT ZAYN AND GIGI — megh ✧ | IS ON LIMIT IFB I PROMISE (@mmithmegh) March 15, 2021

We're sure, in time, Gigi and Zayn will eventually show their baby girl to the world, when she is a little older and they feel comfortable enough to share her with everyone!

But, for now, let's let the trio have their family time in peace, eh?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital