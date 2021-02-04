Gigi Hadid Reveals The Romantic Picture Of Her And Zayn Malik She Wants Painted In Their House

Gigi Hadid told fans which pic of her and Zayn Malik she wanted to treasure in their home. Picture: PA/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has shared with fans that she wants a painted photo of her and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, to have in their house.

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik have been dating on and off for five years and it seems they still can’t get enough of each other!

The supermodel took to Twitter to share that she wants a snap of her and her beau painted for their home and honestly, this might be the cutest thing ever.

It all started when a fan shared pictures of the couple’s famous Vogue Italia photoshoot from 2016, as an appreciation tweet.

Not long after, another fan responded with their fave snap from the shoot, which shows Gigi doing an elegant handstand on a bed whilst leaning in for a kiss from Zayn.

Wanna get this painted for our house 🥺❤️ https://t.co/3UdXSQhTip — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 2, 2021

Fans showed their love for the snap of Gigi and Zayn. Picture: Twitter

The mother-of-one then responded to the tweet of the iconic picture, writing: “Wanna get this painted or our house [heart emoji] [sic].”

It wasn’t long before the offers starting pouring in from fans, asking if they could be the one to do the honours and paint the pic, whilst sharing their previous paintings.

One person wrote: “I CAN DO THAT FOR YOU [crying emojis] PICK ME PLEASE [heart emoji].”

“Hey uhh I could paint that, or draw it! I have relevant experience lmao [sic],” followed by a pic of Zayn that she drew.

I have relevant experience lmao pic.twitter.com/JrCxBTqXay — Adèle (@uhdele) February 2, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are first-time parents to their daughter, Khai. Picture: Instagram

Others took to the comments to share how much they loved the snap, with one writing: “I want this painted on the outside of my house.”

“This is literally the cutest pic ever tf [sic],” added another.

Gigi’s response raked in hundreds of thousands of likes, so we’re sure we can all agree it would be a stunning picture to show off in the stars’ home!

