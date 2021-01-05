Gigi Hadid Shares Heart-Warming Photo Of Baby Girl Holding Her Finger

5 January 2021, 16:57

Gigi Hadid shared a photo of her baby girl's tiny hand
Gigi Hadid shared a photo of her baby girl's tiny hand. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid captured the adorable moment her baby girl grabbed her little finger, in what looked like a cosy duvet day.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are yet to share a full photo of their baby girl, and are still keeping fans guessing over the name, but that hasn’t stopped the supermodel sharing snippets of her life as a mum.

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Rings On Wedding Finger Sparking Engagement Speculation

In the latest upload from Gigi, she shared a picture of her baby girl grabbing her little finger – a tiny moment big enough to pull on anyone's heartstrings.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents to a baby girl in September
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents to a baby girl in September. Picture: Getty

The tot appeared to be nestled in a blanket by the looks of the zoomed-in image, or was cuddling her mum while in a cosy dressing gown.

Gigi sweetly captioned it: “My girl!”

The three-month-old also proved she’s already inherited her famous parents’ style credentials, wearing a red and black dalmatian print top.

Gigi Hadid showed her baby her 'first snow'
Gigi Hadid showed her baby her 'first snow'. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid's mum shared photos from her family's festivities
Gigi Hadid's mum shared photos from her family's festivities. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Over Christmas Gigi shared a sneak-peek into her family’s celebrations and how they spent the holidays at home with Bella, Anwar and Dua Lipa joining them too.

The 25-year-old also took her baby girl out for a stroll in the wintry weather, eager to show her her “first snow”.

Gigi’s mum made sure to share a few pictures from their recent festivities, including one snap of the new parents opening up an adorable baby snowsuit for their daughter on Christmas Day.

