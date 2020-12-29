Gigi Hadid’s Mum Shares Pictures With Dua Lipa And Zayn Malik From Family Christmas Day

Gigi Hadid spent Christmas with her whole family. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were joined by her family and brother Anwar’s pop star girlfriend Dua Lipa on Christmas Day.

If there’s any celebrity household we’d love to peek in on at Christmas it’s the Hadid’s; Gigi Hadid and her baby girl were lucky enough to spend the day surrounded by her family, including boyfriend Zayn Malik and Dua Lipa.

Dua is of course dating Gigi and Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid and has been spending some time in New York with the supermodel family these past days.

Gigi Hadid Shows Fans Inside Baby Girl’s Wardrobe With Tiny Clothes To Match Mum

In a series of photos Yolanda Hadid posted on Instagram, she gave fans a closer look at how the famous troupe spent the holidays.

Gigi Hadid and her family were joined by Dua Lipa on Christmas Day. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Yolanda Hadid shared some adorable photos from their Christmas Day. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

In the pictures, Dua can be seen in a glamorous dress while Zayn – clad in a pinstripe suit – helps girlfriend Gigi open a gift for their three-month old baby girl.

The couple’s new baby wasn’t in any of the snaps, but Gigi has remained adamant to keep their daughter out of the public view for now – fans are still awaiting to find out her name!

The photos did show how close the family have become, with Dua sat alongside Gigi in her pyjamas in one snap after opening a beautiful necklace.

Dua Lipa spent Christmas with boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Picture: Yolanda Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid posted this cute photo of baby Zigi with Zayn Malik. Picture: Zayn Malik/Instagram

In another upload, Anwar posed with his arms around grinning girlfriend Dua and one snap showed the Hadid family tradition of making Gingerbread houses on Christmas Eve.

Zayn and Gigi didn’t post many photos from their baby's first Christmas, but the new mum did share two adorable pictures on Instagram Stories of their baby girl in her pop star dad’s arms.

The snap sent fans into overdrive as the little one – dubbed baby Zigi by fans – looked cosy in a cream romper and knitted sneaker booties.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV And Celebrity News