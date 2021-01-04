Gigi Hadid Shows Off Rings On Wedding Finger Sparking Engagement Speculation

Gigi Hadid has shown off jewellery on her ring finger during a series of Instagram stories and fans want to know if she and Zayn are engaged.

Gigi Hadid has sparked engagement rumours after she showed off the jewellery on her ring finger whilst reviewing granola, as you do, and people (we) really want to know if she and Zayn are engaged.

Gigi Hadid Gives Detailed Tour Of Baby Girl’s Cosy Nursery

Gigi Hadid shows sparks engagement rumours with ring finger. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

The 25-year-old gave us the content we didn't know we needed whilst taking to her stories to rate different granola brands.

She showed off not only her glowing and clear skin (drop the regime, Gigi!), but also the very noticeable jewellery on her fourth finger.

Naturally, everyone is wondering if the supermodel got engaged to 'Better' singer, Zayn, over the festive period and kept the big news quiet.

does this mean gigi is engaged ???? pic.twitter.com/wP7veeNwCC — ‎ًangel is seeing liam (@93DLIBYH_) January 4, 2021

IF ZAYN AND GIGI GOT ENGAGED OH MY GOD- pic.twitter.com/jpp7MFWYse — isa ♡’s mina (@onlyangelssss) January 4, 2021

On closer inspection, you can see Gigi is wearing a few rings stacked together on the finger featuring evil eyes, which are said to protect you from evil spirits.

Also many are speculating that as the phone camera flips the image, it is actually her right hand which is on show, not her left, which is the ring finger.

Rings spotted on Gigi Hadid's finger. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Gigi Hadid shows off rings on 'ring' finger. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Of course, this isn't the first time Zigi have been rumoured to be engaged, especially now they've officially started a family together having welcomed their baby girl to the world in September.

When Zayn dropped track 'Better' in the same month, the former 1D singer dropped a video of him all dressed up in a suit in a hotel room, kinnnnd of like before a wedding.

Lyrics also include: "Cause obviously we go back/ So why would we ruin that?/ In too deep, we're rearranged/ Now you wanna ask for names."

Does Zayn mean last names? Is Gigi going to become a Malik?

We have so many questions, but with these two, we rarely get answers!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Gigi Hadid News