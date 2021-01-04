Gigi Hadid Shows Off Rings On Wedding Finger Sparking Engagement Speculation

4 January 2021, 10:38

Gigi Hadid has shown off jewellery on her ring finger during a series of Instagram stories and fans want to know if she and Zayn are engaged.

Gigi Hadid has sparked engagement rumours after she showed off the jewellery on her ring finger whilst reviewing granola, as you do, and people (we) really want to know if she and Zayn are engaged.

Gigi Hadid Gives Detailed Tour Of Baby Girl’s Cosy Nursery

Gigi Hadid shows sparks engagement rumours with ring finger
Gigi Hadid shows sparks engagement rumours with ring finger. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

The 25-year-old gave us the content we didn't know we needed whilst taking to her stories to rate different granola brands.

She showed off not only her glowing and clear skin (drop the regime, Gigi!), but also the very noticeable jewellery on her fourth finger.

Naturally, everyone is wondering if the supermodel got engaged to 'Better' singer, Zayn, over the festive period and kept the big news quiet.

On closer inspection, you can see Gigi is wearing a few rings stacked together on the finger featuring evil eyes, which are said to protect you from evil spirits.

Also many are speculating that as the phone camera flips the image, it is actually her right hand which is on show, not her left, which is the ring finger.

Rings spotted on Gigi Hadid's finger
Rings spotted on Gigi Hadid's finger. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid
Gigi Hadid shows off rings on 'ring' finger
Gigi Hadid shows off rings on 'ring' finger. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Of course, this isn't the first time Zigi have been rumoured to be engaged, especially now they've officially started a family together having welcomed their baby girl to the world in September.

When Zayn dropped track 'Better' in the same month, the former 1D singer dropped a video of him all dressed up in a suit in a hotel room, kinnnnd of like before a wedding.

Lyrics also include: "Cause obviously we go back/ So why would we ruin that?/ In too deep, we're rearranged/ Now you wanna ask for names."

Does Zayn mean last names? Is Gigi going to become a Malik?

We have so many questions, but with these two, we rarely get answers!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Gigi Hadid News

More News

See more More News

Lewis Capaldi is working on his second album

Lewis Capaldi Confirms Second Album Is On The Way

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

Who Is Sausage On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

Jesy Nelson has shared her first post of 2021.

Jesy Nelson Shares First Post Of 2021 As She Kicks Off 'New Chapter' After Quitting Little Mix
Zara Holland has been charged after breaking Covid laws in Barbados.

Love Island’s Zara Holland Charged And Facing Jail After Breaching Covid Laws In Barbados

Fans are loving Harry Styles' 'TPWK' video

Staff At Harry Styles’ ‘TPWK’ Video Rehearsals Are Spilling All The Nice Things He Did

Rihanna shut down a fan asking for a new album in 2021

Rihanna Tells Fan To "Grow Up" After They Demand A New Album

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball