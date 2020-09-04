Watch The Moment Gigi Hadid Met One Direction When She Was Secretly Dating Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid ran into 1D at the AMAs in 2015. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik fans have uncovered the moment Gigi Hadid bumped into One Direction at the American Music Awards in 2015.

As Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik prepare to welcome their first baby together, fans of the couple are reminiscing their love story.

Gigi Hadid Posts More Baby Bump Pictures From Stunning Photo Shoot

One set of photos dusted off for Twitter shows Gigi meeting Zayn’s bandmates; Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson at the American Music Awards in 2015, eight months after he quit the band and when she was low-key dating their former co-star.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik only confirmed their relationship in February 2016. Picture: Getty

At the time, Gigi and Zayn were rumoured to have begun dating, so when she ran into her boyfriend’s former bandmates at the ceremony the model made sure to give them the warmest welcome – proving why she’s known as one of the nicest stars in showbiz.

Two years prior to their meeting, Harry had dated Gigi’s best friend Taylor Swift but the two had an amicable handshake nonetheless.

The supermodel then gave big hugs to Niall, Liam and Louis.

On Twitter, the string of photos have received plenty of attention after fans pointed out Harry was the only one not to receive a hug from Gigi, but Harry extended his hand out first – being the true gentleman that he is.

Harry actually extended his hand out first and that's the reason they shook hands and not went in for a hug. Here's the proof, just in case. They're both lovely people. Let's stop making fuss about everything. pic.twitter.com/tjcyI9KiLx — Ishuu_Dogra✨ (@IshuxGolden) September 2, 2020

The awards ceremony would have been a few weeks into Gigi’s blossoming romance with Zayn, around the time they were pictured holding hands in New York.

It wasn’t until February 2016 they confirmed their relationship with a joint photo shoot, one month after Gigi starred in Zayn’s steamy music video for ‘PILLOWTALK’.

Fast forward almost five years and the couple are now preparing to welcome their first baby together.

Shortly after the news broke, Liam was the first of the 1D boys to publicly send his congratulations to the parents-to-be in a YouTube video in May.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News