Watch The Moment Gigi Hadid Met One Direction When She Was Secretly Dating Zayn Malik

4 September 2020, 10:25

Gigi Hadid ran into 1D at the AMAs in 2015
Gigi Hadid ran into 1D at the AMAs in 2015. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik fans have uncovered the moment Gigi Hadid bumped into One Direction at the American Music Awards in 2015.

As Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik prepare to welcome their first baby together, fans of the couple are reminiscing their love story.

Gigi Hadid Posts More Baby Bump Pictures From Stunning Photo Shoot

One set of photos dusted off for Twitter shows Gigi meeting Zayn’s bandmates; Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson at the American Music Awards in 2015, eight months after he quit the band and when she was low-key dating their former co-star.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik only confirmed their relationship in February 2016
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik only confirmed their relationship in February 2016. Picture: Getty

At the time, Gigi and Zayn were rumoured to have begun dating, so when she ran into her boyfriend’s former bandmates at the ceremony the model made sure to give them the warmest welcome – proving why she’s known as one of the nicest stars in showbiz.

Two years prior to their meeting, Harry had dated Gigi’s best friend Taylor Swift but the two had an amicable handshake nonetheless.

The supermodel then gave big hugs to Niall, Liam and Louis.

On Twitter, the string of photos have received plenty of attention after fans pointed out Harry was the only one not to receive a hug from Gigi, but Harry extended his hand out first – being the true gentleman that he is.

The awards ceremony would have been a few weeks into Gigi’s blossoming romance with Zayn, around the time they were pictured holding hands in New York.

It wasn’t until February 2016 they confirmed their relationship with a joint photo shoot, one month after Gigi starred in Zayn’s steamy music video for ‘PILLOWTALK’.

Fast forward almost five years and the couple are now preparing to welcome their first baby together.

Shortly after the news broke, Liam was the first of the 1D boys to publicly send his congratulations to the parents-to-be in a YouTube video in May.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Love Island USA films in Las Vegas hotel due to Coronavirus

Where Is 'Love Island USA' Filmed? Series 2 In Las Vegas Hotel For Quarantined Show

Features

Curtis Pritchard has slimmed down since Love Island

Love Island Star Curtis Pritchard Unveils Body Transformation & Thanks Fat-Shaming Trolls For Motivating Weight Loss
Fans are not happy Coronavirus has reached Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Fans React To News He Has Coronavirus & They Are Not Happy

Justin Bieber raps ex Selena Gomez's name in Drake's new music video

Justin Bieber Lip-Syncs Ex Selena Gomez’s Name In Drake & DJ Khaled’s New Music Video

Selena Gomez has launched Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Vows To Raise $100 Million For Mental Health With Rare Beauty Business

Harry Styles' tour would have been well underway by now

Harry Styles Photographer Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of His Show At The Forum

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor