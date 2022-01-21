TikTok Famous Gayle Shares DM From Olivia Rodrigo About Viral Song ‘ABCDEFU’

Gayle spoke about how celebs have been reacting to 'abcdefu'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Gayle shared the 'insane' reaction to her viral song 'abcdefu' after it was praised by celebrities from Olivia Rodrigo to Kim Kardashian and North West.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TikTok star Gayle has had everyone singing up a storm with the viral hit song that is 'abcdefu'.

The rising star gushed over a DM she received from none other than Olivia Rodrigo, revealing that she would be her dream collaboration!

Why Taylor Swift Was Removed As A Nominee On Olivia Rodrigo's Album

The angsty pop-punk song was released in August of last year but has continuously gained traction as TikTokkers use the sound in their videos – and it's quite the earworm!

The 17-year-old singer revealed that she "genuinely feels like I'm sleepwalking sometimes" after the mega-success of the confessional track and having celebrities like Kim Kardashian use her songs!

Gayle became a viral sensation TikTok. Picture: Getty

The young musician spoke excitedly to E!Online about her interaction with the 'good 4 u' singer: "Olivia Rodrigo DMed me. That was insane."

"She was just congratulating me on the success of the song," Gayle revealed, "she told me that I was killing it and that was very just nice to hear from her, especially because she's just such an amazing artist and talented human being."

Rodrigo also found success from posting her music to TikTok, the platform proved to be instrumental in the viral wildfire that was her 2021 hit, 'drivers license'.

Gayle – who just released another gritty track 'ur just horny' – continued: "I would love to collaborate with Olivia.

Olivia Rodrigo sent a sweet message congratulating Gayle. Picture: Alamy

"I had an opportunity to ask that but I didn't because, you know, everybody wants to collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo," she revealed.

In response to the comparisons to the 'Sour' musician, Gayle said: "I'm so grateful and so happy that people could look at my music and even just think it's maybe possibly the high quality of Olivia's is."

The TikTok sensation also spoke about the wild moment when she realised Kim Kardashian and North West had posted a video to her song.

Gayle's career has skyrocketed since she released 'abcdefu'. Picture: Gayle/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and North West used Gayle's song on TikTok. Picture: @KimandNorth/TikTok

The pop sensation said: "[Kim] used my song with North making hot chocolate."

"It's literally her just making hot chocolate but it said @KimAndNorth and I was like, 'Hello!'"

She went on to express how surreal her fast success has been, saying: "I feel like I'm this like 30-year-old woman who hit her head and is secretly in a coma right now and I don't know it, and I'm going to wake up and be like, 'Wasn't that a really funny dream?'"

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital