Francesca Farago Hints She’s Dating Too Hot To Handle Ex Harry Jowsey Amid Demi Sims Split

25 May 2021, 16:17

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have fans wondering if they've rekindled their romance
Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have fans wondering if they've rekindled their romance. Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram/@harryjowsey
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Too Hot To Handle fans are convinced Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have rekindled their romance almost a year after splitting.

Francesca Farago has fuelled rumours she’s back with her ex-boyfriend and former Too Hot To Handle co-star, Harry Jowsey, just weeks after splitting from Demi Sims.

The exes initially went their separate ways in June last year following a year of dating after meeting on the Netflix show.

Francesca Farago Says Ex Demi Sims ‘Blocked’ Her And ‘Told Her To Leave London’ Amid Split

They now appear to have rekindled their romance after the reality stars shared a number of snaps together while celebrating Harry’s 24th birthday.

The 24-year-old Australian star shared a number of snaps on Instagram and one of them was a cosy picture with his ex, Francesca.

Francesca Farago has sparked rumours she's back with Harry Jowsey
Francesca Farago has sparked rumours she's back with Harry Jowsey. Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram
Francesca Farago and ex Harry Jowsey are on holiday in Cancun
Francesca Farago and ex Harry Jowsey are on holiday in Cancun. Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram
The Too Hot To Handle stars were together for a year
The Too Hot To Handle stars were together for a year. Picture: @harryjowsey/Instagram

His caption read: “Champagne birthday here’s to 24,” while another photo showed a close-up of the matching lightning bolt finger tattoos they got while dating.

The 27-year-old Canadian model took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures with her former beau, wishing him a ‘happy birthday’ while they enjoy a holiday together in Cancun, Mexico.

One photo showed Harry cuddling up to Francesca and her dog, while another left fans confused as she shared a cosy snap with her former flame while calling him her “ex” in the caption - so, maybe they're just really close pals after all?

Francesca Farago posted a birthday message for her ex Harry Jowsey
Francesca Farago posted a birthday message for her ex Harry Jowsey. Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram
Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago were engaged last year
Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago were engaged last year. Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram

In a snap of Francesca sitting on Harry’s knee, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my ex hope this year is less toxic than last year lol @HarryJowsey [sic].”

Harry and Francesca got engaged during a reunion episode of THTH last May before splitting a month later.

Francesca went on to date TOWIE’s Demi Sims in January this year but they called it quits earlier this month, with the Netflix star claiming that Demi “told her to leave London” following their breakup.

