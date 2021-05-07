Francesca Farago Says Ex Demi Sims ‘Blocked’ Her And ‘Told Her To Leave London’ Amid Split

Demi Sims and Francesca Farago ended their relationship after four months together. Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram/YouTube

By Capital FM

Francesca Farago has opened up about the downfall of her relationship with her ex-girlfriend, Demi Sims.

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago has opened up about her split from TOWIE’s Demi Sims.

The pair began dating in January and moved in together shortly afterwards, before calling it quits after four months.

Maura Higgins Supported By Love Island Co-Stars After Chris Taylor Split

The Canadian reality star has now revealed what went wrong in their relationship in a tell-all YouTube video.

Talking about how they first met through some DM sliding, she said they “fell in love via phone”, adding: “When I met her, I was super infatuated and super in love right off the bat. I was so happy to finally be dating a girl, I thought she was the sweetest and we got along really well.”

Francesca Farago and Demi Sims split after four months together. Picture: @demisims/Instagram

Detailing how quickly their relationship moved, Francesca explained that they went on to become official after three days of speaking and even got matching tattoos as they moved in together pretty much straight away.

She went on to say: “And then I got Covid. I got really sick, it kicked my a**. I almost had to go to the hospital. I think that’s when things started to go south between Demi and I.

“We were only talking to each other for a few weeks online before we met and then we moved in together right away so we never had that dating period or ‘getting to know you period.'

“We didn’t really talk about my past, it would upset her when anything about my past came up. So we never got to really know each other’s pasts. I feel like that’s very important when you’re getting into a relationship with someone, you really have to know everything about them and we didn’t really do that.”

Francesca Farago said she and Demi Sims "didn't match". Picture: @francescafarago/Instagram

Francesca went on to admit that she felt “really stressed and frustrated” with Demi, as she claimed Demi wasn’t “helping her” with her move to the UK, saying: “I was like, I’m moving across the country for this person, I’m spending so much money… It was a lot of effort and work and I just didn’t feel like I was being helped out or it was being reciprocated.”

She also claimed that Demi “didn’t defend” her from the online hate she received after her former THTH co-star, Haley Cure, accused her of “spreading Covid”.

“There was different things that we expected from the relationship, there’s different love languages and ours just didn’t match up and that’s perfectly fine," she added.

“After the break-up, she just blocked me and deleted me and told me to leave London… I didn’t think I deserved that because I didn’t do anything wrong, and she didn’t do anything wrong. We just kind of fizzled and there was no more spark."

Francesca admitted she also apologised to Demi after making a TikTok about her ex Harry Jowsey, saying: "I reached out to Demi and I apologised but at that point, it was already too late… I wish Demi all the best. I know she’s thriving and she just wasn’t the one for me.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital