Demi Sims & Francesca Farago Split After Fourth Months And Block On Instagram

15 April 2021, 14:46

Demi Sims and Francesca Farago split after four months together
Demi Sims and Francesca Farago split after four months together. Picture: Instagram @demisims

TOWIE star Demi Sims and Francesca Farago have split just weeks after going public on the ITVBe reality show and now, the Canadian reality star has blocked her ex on Instagram.

TOWIE's Demi Sims and Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago have called it quits on their four month relationship and to make the split final, Francesca has blocked her ex on social media.

Before And After: TOWIE’s Chloe, Demi & Frankie Sims Look Unrecognisable In Throwback Pre-Surgery Pictures

Francesca told her 4.8 million followers: "I really didn't want to have to address this today, but I am already getting attacked on social media so I might as well bite the bullet since I have no choice."

"Demi and I are no longer together. We decided to go our separate ways this morning."

"Nothing bad happened. We were both loyal to one another and still love each other."

"Sometimes people just don't work perfectly together and that's OK. We rushed into living together without knowing if our personalities and daily life meshed well together."

"I wish we could have had a few days to emotionally cope with this in private but we chose to share our entire relationship with you guys which is why I'm posting this now."

""In normal life when a couple breaks up this is a coping mechanism and they don't get scrutinised by thousands of people for how they choose to act after a heartbreaking situation.

"I really want you guys to know nothing bad happened between us at all."

Demi is yet to address the split, but hasn't got rid of any of the romantic snaps she has peppered across her social media.

The famous duo first got together after some good old fashioned DM sliding and have been completely loved up these last few months, but it seems they weren't meant to be.

The pair have been applauded by many for proudly displaying their love on the ITVBe show, so it will be a shock and shame to many to see them parting ways!

