Emma Corrin Makes Surprise Appearance At BRITs 2022

8 February 2022, 21:32 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 21:35

Emma Corrin took to the stage at the 2022 BRITs
Emma Corrin took to the stage at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty/ITV
Fans were sent into meltdown after Emma Corrin appeared on stage during Little Simz’s BRITs 2022 performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRITs 2022 has already been a night full of iconic moments - one of which was Emma Corrin’s surprise appearance!

Netflix’s The Crown actress showed up on stage in style during Little Simz’s performance and it’s safe to say the internet was sent into meltdown.

While the BRITs-nominated star was performing the title track of her 2021 album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, Emma joined on stage to perform a section of dialogue.

Harry Styles And Bestie Emma Corrin Reunite To Re-Shoot My Policeman Scenes

Emma Corrin made a surprise appearance at the BRITs 2022
Emma Corrin made a surprise appearance at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty
Emma Corrin appeared during Little Simz's performance
Emma Corrin appeared during Little Simz's performance. Picture: Getty

It wasn’t long before fans took to Twitter to gush over the crossover between the two stars.

“I have to say that I love the performance from Little Simz and I got sooo excited when I saw Emma Corrin,” tweeted one fan.

“Emma corrin and little simz legendary duo imo [sic],” penned another.

A third fan who was in awe said: “That whole performance the colour palette, the suit, actual emma corrin.”

“EMMA CORRIN???? WHATS HAPPENING,” and we had the same reaction, tbh!

The My Policeman star has had a super busy year, so an on-stage appearance at The BRIT Awards has definitely made fans’ days!

