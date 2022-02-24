Ed Sheeran Shares Emotional Tribute To Long-Term Friend Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran paid tribute to his pal Jamal Edwards after he died last weekend. Picture: Alamy/@teddysphotos/Instagram

Ed Sheeran has penned a heartfelt tribute to his ‘brother’ and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards.

Just days after music pioneer Jamal Edwards MBE sadly died following a ‘sudden illness’, Ed Sheeran has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his long-term friend.

Admitting he was struggling to ‘find the words’ about Jamal’s sudden death, the ‘Bad Habits’ singer shared a throwback photo of the pair when they were much younger alongside a heartfelt post.

Ed wrote: “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say. Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright.

“He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return."

Jamal Edwards passed away aged 31. Picture: Getty

Speaking of the SBTV founder, Ed continued: “A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”

The ‘Shivers’ singer was one of the many artists whose career Jamal helped to launch through SBTV.

Many other heartfelt tributes have been pouring in, in recent days from Jamal’s good friends including Jessie J, AJ Tracey and Drake.

Jamal Edwards helped to launch Ed Sheeran's career through SBTV. Picture: Instagram

Jamal’s mum and Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards confirmed the 31-year-old’s passing on Monday morning via a statement to Good Morning Britain explaining how ‘devastated’ she and her family are.

“It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

She continued: “As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

