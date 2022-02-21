Brenda Edwards Confirms Son Jamal Edwards’ Cause Of Death In Emotional Statement

21 February 2022, 10:23 | Updated: 21 February 2022, 13:06

Brenda Edwards issued a statement following the death of her son Jamal Edwards
Brenda Edwards issued a statement following the death of her son Jamal Edwards. Picture: Alamy / Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brenda Edwards confirmed her son Jamal Edwards, 31, died following ‘a sudden illness’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Sunday it was announced SBTV founder and entrepreneur Jamal Edwards MBE, who helped launch the career of stars such as Ed Sheeran, has died aged 31.

Jamal’s mum Brenda Edwards, 52, a panelist on Loose Women, has paid an emotional tribute to her son, saying she and her family are ‘completely devastated’.

The family’s statement was shared to Good Morning Britain. It read: “It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

Brenda Edwards confirmed son Jamal's cause of death
Brenda Edwards confirmed son Jamal's cause of death. Picture: ITV
Jamal Edwards MBE was a pioneer for grime music
Jamal Edwards MBE was a pioneer for grime music. Picture: Getty

“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

She continued: “As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

Edwards was a pioneer in the music industry, setting up SBTV which helped launch the careers of some huge UK artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, Prince Charles’ charity, and was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music.

Since his death was announced, stars such as AJ Tracey, Krept of Krept & Konan, and songwriter Kamille have been among the thousands flooding social media with tributes to the entrepreneur.

Jamal attended the BRIT Awards two weeks before his sudden death and was at a gig in North London on Saturday night, where he DJ’d.

