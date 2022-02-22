Loose Women's Charlene White On 'Unfair' Way Jamal Edwards' Death Was Announced

Loose Women panellist Charlene White has expressed her disappointment in the way Jamal Edwards’ death was announced and ‘taken away’ from co-star Brenda Edwards.

Music pioneer Jamal Edwards MBE sadly died over the weekend, aged 31.

The news of his passing spread on social media on Sunday, with his mum and Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards going on to confirm the news in an emotional tribute to her son via a statement shared to Good Morning Britain.

On Monday, Loose Women panelists Charlene White, Judi Love, Linda Robson, Carol McGiffin and Frankie Bridge appeared on the daytime TV show to pay tribute to Jamal, who had appeared on the show just a few short months ago with his mum, Brenda.

During the emotional episode, Charlene expressed she was disappointed that Brenda didn’t get the chance to announce the news of her son’s passing herself.

Charlene White expressed her disappointment in the way Jamal Edwards' death was announced. Picture: ITV

Jamal Edwards previously appeared on Loose Women alongside mum and panellist Brenda. Picture: ITV

Charlene said: “The opportunity to share Brenda's loss and the family's loss, that was taken away from Brenda because of various people on social media who decided to tell Brenda's story and to tell Jamal's story without consulting Brenda, which was not fair in any shape or form.

"We understand that a lot of Jamal's incredible work was done through social media and done online and all those things. He was a powerhouse, he changed the UK music scene.”

She then went on to pay tribute to Jamal’s incredible and life-changing work in music, for which he received an MBE in 2015.

"One man changed the UK music scene in a way we've not seen in decades. But what people have to understand that there is work life and there's family life and there's home life and it should have been Brenda who was able to choose when the world got to know about his death."

Jamal Edwards MBE was a pioneer in the music industry. Picture: Getty

Jamal Edwards was the founder of SBTV. Picture: Getty

Brenda said she and her family are ‘completely devastated’ following the tragic news, saying in a statement: “It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world. As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

Jamal set up SBTV which helped launch the careers of some of the biggest artists including Dave, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Rita Ora amongst many others and formed incredible waves in the music industry.

