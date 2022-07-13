Ed Sheeran’s New Baby Name & Meaning Revealed
13 July 2022, 17:18
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seabron are now a family of four! Here are all the details on the new baby girl's name and meaning...

Ed Sheeran has revealed the name of his second child – and it's quite unique!
The 31-year-old musician announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed another daughter in May after keeping the pregnancy a secret throughout all three trimesters.
So, 'What is the one-of-a-kind name?' we hear you ask – well, the loved-up couple have named their newborn baby Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.
Read on to find out the sweet meaning behind the cosmic title...
It was reported by the tabloids that the celestial-themed name holds a dear place in Ed and Cherry's hearts, with a source telling the publication that the couple's inner circle are all besotted with the choice.
The insider revealed: "Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her.
"Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness," the source continued.
The childhood sweethearts – who wed in an intimate surprise ceremony back in January 2019 – had been excitedly preparing to become a family of four all year whilst hiding the exciting news from the media.
The source told the tabloid: "Behind closed doors Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again. She and Ed really are a match made in heaven."
Ed proudly announced the arrival of his little baby Jupiter in May, writing his 38 million followers on Instagram: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x"
The husband and wife are no strangers to uncommon names, with their firstborn being called Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, they welcomed the first bundle of joy in September 2020 – making Lyra two this autumn!
