Ed Sheeran’s New Baby Name & Meaning Revealed

13 July 2022, 17:18

Ed Sheeran's new baby girl has a stunning unique name
Ed Sheeran's new baby girl has a stunning unique name. Picture: Getty/Ed Sheeran/Instagram
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seabron are now a family of four! Here are all the details on the new baby girl's name and meaning...

Ed Sheeran has revealed the name of his second child – and it's quite unique!

The 31-year-old musician announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed another daughter in May after keeping the pregnancy a secret throughout all three trimesters.

Ed Sheeran Parties And Pulls Pints At A Pub In Birmingham

So, 'What is the one-of-a-kind name?' we hear you ask – well, the loved-up couple have named their newborn baby Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

Read on to find out the sweet meaning behind the cosmic title...

Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran welcomed their second child in May 2022
Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran welcomed their second child in May 2022. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

It was reported by the tabloids that the celestial-themed name holds a dear place in Ed and Cherry's hearts, with a source telling the publication that the couple's inner circle are all besotted with the choice.

The insider revealed: "Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her.

"Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness," the source continued.

The childhood sweethearts – who wed in an intimate surprise ceremony back in January 2019 – had been excitedly preparing to become a family of four all year whilst hiding the exciting news from the media.

The source told the tabloid: "Behind closed doors Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again. She and Ed really are a match made in heaven."

Ed proudly announced the arrival of his little baby Jupiter in May, writing his 38 million followers on Instagram: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x"

The husband and wife are no strangers to uncommon names, with their firstborn being called Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, they welcomed the first bundle of joy in September 2020 – making Lyra two this autumn!

