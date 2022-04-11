Ed Sheeran Parties And Pulls Pints At A Pub In Birmingham

11 April 2022, 15:02

Ed Sheeran was seen partying at a Birmingham pub
Ed Sheeran was seen partying at a Birmingham pub. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran was filmed partying with fellow punters at a pub in Birmingham this weekend.

After winning the copyright case over his song ‘Shape of You’, Ed Sheeran celebrated at a pub in Birmingham this weekend after watching the football.

He was captured playing pool, drinking and singing along with the other punters in the pub as they listened to ‘No Games’ by Serani.

At another point in the evening Ed pulled pints for the customers where he joked: “You’re f*****g paying me, son” after being told he’d get paid £3.80 an hour.

Ed Sheeran attends court over "Shape Of You" copyright claim
Ed Sheeran attends court over "Shape Of You" copyright claim. Picture: Getty

The lads in the pub also got a selfie with the chart-topper, who wore an orange North Face jackets in the snaps before dancing around the pool table.

In a video obtained by LadBible, Ed was seemingly letting his hair down after a stressful few weeks over the copyright case regarding his song ‘Shape of You’.

A judge ruled on Wednesday he hadn’t plagiarised his song after singer songwriter Sami Chorki claimed he’d taken the ‘oh why’ segment of his own song.

After the court case he took to Instagram to share a video where he spoke openly about his views on copyright claims within the industry, saying such cases are ‘way too common’.

In the confessional clip posted to his social media platforms, Ed said: "Whilst we're happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there's no basis for the claim".

He called this culture "really damaging to the songwriting industry" whilst speaking seriously on the legal matter.

"There's only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music, coincidence is bound to happen if 60,00 are being released every day on Spotify," Ed explained, "that's 22 million songs a year."

Ed spoke poignantly about the effect lawsuits can have on your mental health, addressing the camera in the clip: "I don’t want to take anything away from the pain and hurt suffered on both sides of this case but I just want to say I’m not an entity."

Ed Sheeran celebrated in Birmingham this weekend after winning his copyright case
Ed Sheeran celebrated in Birmingham this weekend after winning his copyright case. Picture: Getty

He continued: “I’m not a corporation, I’m a human being. I’m a father, I’m a husband, I’m a son."

Ed and fellow songwriters Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac also issued a statement, saying such cases are ‘a cost on creativity’.

