Ed Sheeran Secretly Welcomes Second Daughter With Wife Cherry

20 May 2022, 06:45 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 07:07

Ed Sheeran and Cherry welcome second child
Ed Sheeran and Cherry welcome second child. Picture: Getty Images/Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry have announced the birth of their second daughter after literally no one knew they were even expecting a child!

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second child, another daughter, letting the world know he and wife Cherry are 'over the moon' to be a family of four.

Ed Sheeran's Daughter: All The Details From Her Name To Her Age

On a jam-packed day of celebrity births, the 'Shivers' singer took to Instagram to post a tiny pair of babies boots and an adorable message to say he is now a proud father of two daughters!

In case you missed it, it was also revealed Rihanna had given birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky, a baby boy!

Ed wrote to his 38 million followers: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x"

Ed and Cherry, who secretly tied the knot in January 2019, welcomed their first daughter to the world in September 2020, announcing her unique name, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The pair are yet to reveal what they have named their little'un, but we know it will be something totally original and adorable!

Ed is set to play the 2022 Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium and we are so excited to see if any of his daughters will make an appearance- ear defenders fully donned, of course!

