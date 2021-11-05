Watch: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran may have sold millions of records and performed all over the world as a solo artist, but he secretly wanted to be part of One Direction, just like the rest of us.

Ed Sheeran helped cowrite JLS' comeback single. Picture: Capital

Ed Sheeran sat down with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp as it was announced he is headlining for the second night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball (12th December).

While chatting, the 30-year-old admitted "when Zayn left 1D, I was like 'I'm in'".

Ed first performed at the ball back in 2011, after he released his debut single 'A Team' and told Roman, Sonny and Sian how it had been his first multi-artist event.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021 Line-Up

As well as discussing the ball and his new album, '=', Ed spoke about working with JLS, who are also performing at the Jingle Bell Ball on their new single, 'Eternal Love.'

The 'Bad Habits' singer revealed the single came about after he was approached by songwriter Steve Mac, who had previously worked on Ed's hit singles 'Shape of You and 'Shivers'.

When chatting about the newly reunited band joining Ed on the same day of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, Ed suggested he could even join them as their fifth member!

Ed Sheeran always wanted to be in a boyband. Picture: Getty

Ed then jokingly admitted he'd always wanted to be in a boyband, but because he can't dance he'd have to "waddle in the background".

....do I smell a future supergroup!?

