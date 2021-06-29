Ed Sheeran Is Still Besties With Harry Styles And We’re So Happy About It

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran spilled on his friendship with the One Direction boys in a hefty fan Q&A – and he and Harry Styles are still close.

Ed Sheeran chatted with fans on Instagram Live on Monday to kill time on a car journey and he happily divulged on his upcoming album, new song 'Bad Habits' and all his latest collaborations.

He also opened up briefly about his friendship with the One Direction lads, admitting he sees Harry Styles and Niall Horan the most.

Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift Have Already Recorded ‘Everything Has Changed – Taylor’s Version’

“Do you still catch up with the 1D boys?” One fan quizzed, to which Ed replied: “Yep, I see Harry probably the most.

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran are still good friends. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

“And Niall a lot. And then every now and then see the other lads, just randomly.”

Ed’s nonchalant admission only has us more jealous tbh.

Another fan later asked about his fave song by Mr Styles, and Ed spilled the absolute summer classic ‘Watermelon Sugar’ is his go-to.

“I, like the rest of the world, adore ‘Watermelon Sugar’ but I did think ‘Falling’ was my favourite song from both those albums.”

ED SHEERAN AND HARRY STYLES ARE STILL BESTIES OH MY GOD I’M CRYING pic.twitter.com/MmFh5tbduX — miri; (@lonelyghvsts) June 28, 2021

Ed Sheeran gave Harry Styles his tiny lock tattoo. Picture: Getty

Harry and Ed’s bond is so tight they even have matching Pingu tattoos; Ed has the character inked while Haz has the word under his arm.

The ‘A Team’ singer’s tattoo artist Kevin Paulpreviously told GQ how they got the matching inkings, revealing: “He [Harry] and Ed had been out the night before, got p****d and started talking about their favourite childhood shows, and Pingu was both of their favourites, which is why they both decided to get them.”

It was that same session Ed tattooed Harry himself, drawing a little lock on The X Factor alumni’s wrist which fans thought looked like a handbag.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital