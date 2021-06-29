Ed Sheeran Is Still Besties With Harry Styles And We’re So Happy About It

29 June 2021, 12:39 | Updated: 29 June 2021, 15:34

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran spilled on his friendship with the One Direction boys in a hefty fan Q&A – and he and Harry Styles are still close.

Ed Sheeran chatted with fans on Instagram Live on Monday to kill time on a car journey and he happily divulged on his upcoming album, new song 'Bad Habits' and all his latest collaborations.

He also opened up briefly about his friendship with the One Direction lads, admitting he sees Harry Styles and Niall Horan the most.

Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift Have Already Recorded ‘Everything Has Changed – Taylor’s Version’

“Do you still catch up with the 1D boys?” One fan quizzed, to which Ed replied: “Yep, I see Harry probably the most.

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran are still good friends
Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran are still good friends. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran have been friends for years
Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

“And Niall a lot. And then every now and then see the other lads, just randomly.”

Ed’s nonchalant admission only has us more jealous tbh.

Another fan later asked about his fave song by Mr Styles, and Ed spilled the absolute summer classic ‘Watermelon Sugar’ is his go-to.

“I, like the rest of the world, adore ‘Watermelon Sugar’ but I did think ‘Falling’ was my favourite song from both those albums.”

Ed Sheeran gave Harry Styles his tiny lock tattoo
Ed Sheeran gave Harry Styles his tiny lock tattoo. Picture: Getty

Harry and Ed’s bond is so tight they even have matching Pingu tattoos; Ed has the character inked while Haz has the word under his arm.

The ‘A Team’ singer’s tattoo artist Kevin Paulpreviously told GQ how they got the matching inkings, revealing: “He [Harry] and Ed had been out the night before, got p****d and started talking about their favourite childhood shows, and Pingu was both of their favourites, which is why they both decided to get them.” 

It was that same session Ed tattooed Harry himself, drawing a little lock on The X Factor alumni’s wrist which fans thought looked like a handbag.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

5 Seconds of Summer's frontman Luke Hemmings teased his first solo single

WATCH: 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings Teases Snippet Of Debut Solo Single

Halsey announces her fourth studio album to follow 'Manic'

Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Members Of Nine Inch Nails

Chloe Burrows Love Island 2021

Inside Love Island Star Chloe Burrows' Glamorous Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid revealed what her favourite part about being a mama to Khai is

Gigi Hadid Tells Sweet Story About Baby Khai As She Gushes About Motherhood

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are reportedly 'dating'

Love Island’s Maura Higgins ‘Dating’ Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice Amid Chris Taylor Split

Cheryl and Liam Payne have been seen together again since split

Liam Payne Spotted With Ex-Cheryl After Split With Fiancé Maya Henry

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills