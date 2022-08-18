New Photos From Don't Worry Darling Have Been Released And We're Freaking Out

18 August 2022, 16:06

By Savannah Roberts

New photos of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh from Don't Worry Darling has been released!

Fans are getting treated to more and more Don't Worry Darling content as the hotly-anticipated movie soon approaches, with new promotional posters being released.

On Thursday (August 18), the Warner Brothers' official Australian Twitter account released three new photos from Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller – which will be landing in theatres in the UK on September 23.

Florence Pugh Wants People To Focus Less On Her Sex Scenes With Harry Styles

The account shared close-up shots of three actors from their star-studded cast; Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine!

The tweet read, "All is well in Victory..." – very mysterious!

There are new photos from the Olivia Wilde movie
There are new photos from the Olivia Wilde movie. Picture: Warner Brothers

The three images feature the characters of Jack played by pop sensation Harry Styles, Alice played by Midsommar actress Florence Pugh, and Frank portrayed by Chris Pine.

The title of the Olivia Wilde-directed flick is emblazoned across the faces of the actors, when placed next to each other the images read, "Don't. Worry. Darling."

Florence – who recently teased new footage from the upcoming film – looks teary-eyed in her new poster as Alice, teasing her difficult life as an "unhappy housewife" in a mysterious town.

A new poster of Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling has been released
A new poster of Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling has been released. Picture: Warner Brothers
Florence Pugh stars as "unhappy housewife" Alice
Florence Pugh stars as "unhappy housewife" Alice. Picture: Warner Brothers
Chris Pine portays the role of Frank
Chris Pine portays the role of Frank. Picture: Warner Brothers

Don't Worry Darling follows a husband and wife as they move to an experimental community, soon the housewife becaomes suspicious that her husband's company is hiding disturbing secrets...

Chris Pine can be seen looking rather ominous in the character photo, Frank is the leader of the utopian 1950s community.

Not long to go until all the secrets of Don't Worry Darling will be revealed...

