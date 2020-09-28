Does Louis Partridge Have A Girlfriend?

28 September 2020, 14:22

Is Louis Partridge dating? Fans are questioning his relationship status
Is Louis Partridge dating? Fans are questioning his relationship status. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge may only be 17 but he’s already captured the hearts of many fans. So is he dating anyone? Here’s what Louis has said about his love life.

Louis Partridge is currently making a name for himself as he stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown in new Netflix film, Enola Holmes.

And as his popularity rises, so does the interest in his love life and whether Louis has a girlfriend or not.

Does Louis Partridge Have Social Media? TikTok, Instagram And Twitter Account Details Revealed

Currently just 17 years old, the actor, who has also starred in Paddington 2, doesn’t appear to have a girlfriend or partner as it seems he prefers to keep that part of his life away from the spotlight.

Louis Partridge has confirmed he's been heartbroken before
Louis Partridge has confirmed he's been heartbroken before. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

However, Louis did admit in a recent interview that he had been heartbroken before.

Millie Bobby Brown, during an interview in Seventeen while promoting their new movie, asked: “You've been heartbroken, Louis?"

He simply replied: “Yeah,” with no further detail about what he went through, clearly not wanting to elaborate further.

Again, as Louis is a young and private actor, it is unknown who broke his heart.

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge have struck up an amazing friendship
Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge have struck up an amazing friendship. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

As a result of him working alongside Millie in Enola Holmes, both she and Louis have also grown close with them both posting up plenty of photos of one another on Instagram.

Of course, this too has led to romance rumours between the young pair but neither Louis or Millie have justified them and have continued to be the best of friends.

