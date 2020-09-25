Where Is Louis Partridge From And How Old Is He? Everything You Need To Know About Enola Holmes Actor

Louis Partridge is just one of the stars in Enola Holmes – get to know the actor, including his age and where he’s from, here.

Louis Partridge is the young actor opposite Millie Bobby Brown in new Netflix movie Enola Holmes, but fans may have seen him before in films such as Paddington 2.

In Enola Holmes Louis plays Viscount Tewkesbury, and his role in the film has viewers wanting to know more about the actor – who is currently in the midst of his A-Levels at school.

Here’s everything you need to know about Louis, from his age to where he’s from.

Who is Louis Partridge, how old is he?

Louis Partridge as Lord Tewksbury in Enola Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Louis Partridge is the actor who plays Viscount Tewkesbury in Netflix film Enola Holmes but has also starred in a number of films from a young age.

Louis is 17 years old; his birthday is 3 June 2020, meaning he’s still in school at the time of writing.

The teen isn’t a formally trained actor and instead takes on roles alongside his education.

Where is Louis Partridge from?

Louis is from Wandsworth in South West London, where he lives with his parents.

Which films has Louis Partridge been in?

Louis Partridge has become good friends with Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

Louis Partridge acts alongside his A-Levels. Picture: Netflix

Louis’ first film was Amazon Adventure, the true story of explorer Henry Bates, in which Louis played a young Harry.

In 2017 he appeared in Paddington 2 as G-Man and 2019 had the role of Piero de’ Medici in Netflix TV series Medici.

He’s also filmed his part of Peter Pan in upcoming 2021 filming The Lost Girls.

Does Louis Partridge have Instagram?

Louis does have Instagram @louispartridge_ where he’s fast amassing over 700k followers.

He uses the platform to proudly display his photo shoots, such as his feature in British Vogue, and behind-the-scenes clips of his new film.

