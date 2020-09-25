Where Is Louis Partridge From And How Old Is He? Everything You Need To Know About Enola Holmes Actor

25 September 2020, 16:03

Louis Partridge is just one of the stars in Enola Holmes – get to know the actor, including his age and where he’s from, here.

Louis Partridge is the young actor opposite Millie Bobby Brown in new Netflix movie Enola Holmes, but fans may have seen him before in films such as Paddington 2.

In Enola Holmes Louis plays Viscount Tewkesbury, and his role in the film has viewers wanting to know more about the actor – who is currently in the midst of his A-Levels at school.

Who Is Sam Claflin? Harry Styles’ Rumoured My Policeman Co-Star And Enola Holmes Actor

Here’s everything you need to know about Louis, from his age to where he’s from.

Who is Louis Partridge, how old is he?

Louis Partridge as Lord Tewksbury in Enola Holmes
Louis Partridge as Lord Tewksbury in Enola Holmes. Picture: Netflix

Louis Partridge is the actor who plays Viscount Tewkesbury in Netflix film Enola Holmes but has also starred in a number of films from a young age.

Louis is 17 years old; his birthday is 3 June 2020, meaning he’s still in school at the time of writing.

The teen isn’t a formally trained actor and instead takes on roles alongside his education.

Where is Louis Partridge from?

Louis is from Wandsworth in South West London, where he lives with his parents.

Which films has Louis Partridge been in?

Louis Partridge has become good friends with Millie Bobby Brown
Louis Partridge has become good friends with Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram
Louis Partridge acts alongside his A-Levels
Louis Partridge acts alongside his A-Levels. Picture: Netflix

Louis’ first film was Amazon Adventure, the true story of explorer Henry Bates, in which Louis played a young Harry.

In 2017 he appeared in Paddington 2 as G-Man and 2019 had the role of Piero de’ Medici in Netflix TV series Medici.

He’s also filmed his part of Peter Pan in upcoming 2021 filming The Lost Girls.

Does Louis Partridge have Instagram?

Louis does have Instagram @louispartridge_ where he’s fast amassing over 700k followers.

He uses the platform to proudly display his photo shoots, such as his feature in British Vogue, and behind-the-scenes clips of his new film.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards's X Factor audition is a serious trip down memory lane

WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

Selena Gomez has been showing off her kidney transplant scar.

Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar: ‘All Bodies Are Beautiful’

Little Mix have five dogs between them

Little Mix’s Pets: What Are Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall's Dogs’ Names?

Little Mix

Each of the Little Mix stars have a gorgeous home

Inside Little Mix’s Homes: Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Incredible Houses

Little Mix

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have reportedly been dating since earlier this year.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall’s Boyfriend Jordan Stephens Leaves Cute Message On Her Instagram
Before and after pictures of Little Mix prove they've always been style queens

Little Mix Transformation Over The Years: Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Before And After

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi