'Enola Holmes' has only just dropped on Netflix and fans already want to know if a sequel is on its way with Millie Bobby Brown and co!

Enola Holmes has arrived on Netflix to show us Millie Bobby Brown in a whole new starring role from her character of Eleven in Stranger Things, and people are already wanting to know if the action packed flick will be getting a second instalment.

So, here is everything we know so far about a second film...

Will there be an Enola Holmes 2?

Enola Holmes was released on Netflix on 23rd September after months of anticipation at the seriously star-studded cast made up of Millie Bobby Brown, actual Superman himself, Henry Caville, the legendary Helena Bonham Carter and The Hunger Games's Sam Claflin.

The film has been adapted from a book series of detective novels by Nancy Springer, so, there's definitely a chance for there to be more than one instalment as there were various books!

There are whispers Netflix has already begun to think about a follow up to the original film, although as it hasn't been released yet, they have no idea how audiences will receive it, which we know is a huge factor to the streaming site.

What is Enola Holmes about?

As you have have gleamed from the title, Enola, is indeed related to the infamous Sherlock Holmes, but isn't nearly as much of a goodie as her older brother.

The official synopsis says: "While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord."

The film was originally set for an April release date, but like countless other shows and films, was forced to postpone until September, but at least we're getting it now!

